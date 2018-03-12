Juventus Transfer News: January Rodrigo Bentancur Bid Refused, Latest Rumours

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Juventus reportedly turned down a January offer for rising starlet Rodrigo Bentancur and are working on amending the agreement they made with former club Boca Juniors to drop a 50 percent sell-on fee they would be owed.

According to Calciomercato, an unnamed club from Spain approached Juventus in January, but CEO Giuseppe "Beppe" Marotta quickly made it clear the Uruguay international was not for sale.

On top of that, the Bianconeri are in talks with Boca Juniors with an eye on dropping a clause in the original deal for Bentancur. As of right now, the Argentinians would be entitled to 50 percent of a transfer fee for the 20-year-old, and the Old Lady wants to change that.

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

Bentancur's playing time has taken a hit in the last few months, with most of his recent appearances coming off the bench. The midfielder made a bright start to the campaign, with a starring display against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League as the highlight, but manager Massimiliano Allegri has since reverted to playing his more established players.

Such an approach isn't new for Allegri, who previously took his time working the likes of Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata into the squad. Bentancur isn't the only talented youngster being asked to be patient―Daniele Rugani finds himself in a similar situation.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus still think highly of Bentancur, which is why they turned down the offer and are working on altering their arrangement with Boca Juniors. It's easy to see why―as explained by Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe, he's quite the talent:

Bentancur combines great athleticism and physical talent with quick feet and solid technique. He moves surprisingly well for a bigger midfielder and can do all kinds of damage running with the ball at opposing defenders.

While he's not much of a scorer and his passing in the attacking third needs some work, Bentancur has the potential to be a world-class option in midfield. It's important to note he's still just 20 years old and already a full international―time is very much on his side.

Here's a look at some of his highlights from his time in Argentina:

Bentacur could well be worth a lot of money in three or four years, and Juventus would much prefer not to share an eventual transfer fee with Boca Juniors. Don't expect the midfielder to leave the club anytime soon, however―with Sami Khedira struggling for form, Bentancur's playing time is likely to increase in the near future.