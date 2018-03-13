Champions League 2018: Tuesday Odds, Live Stream for Round-of-16 Leg 2 Fixtures

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United can become the third English team to reach the quarter-finals of this season's UEFA Champions League if they down Sevilla in their last-16 second leg at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

A 0-0 draw in the opening game at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium means any score draw in Manchester will see United eliminated, but the Red Devils can go into the contest with confidence after winning their last five home games on the bounce.

Tuesday's other Champions League clash sees AS Roma host Shakhtar Donetsk at the Stadio Olimpico. The Ukrainian club have a 2-1 lead from the first leg.

Tuesday's Fixtures

Manchester United vs. Sevilla, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

AS Roma vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Manchester United (4-9), Sevilla (9-5), Draw (13-5)

AS Roma (2-5), Shakhtar Donetsk (2-1), Draw (57-20)

TV Info: BT Sport (UK), Fox Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport website (UK), Fox Sports Go (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)

United did not produce a good performance in the first leg of their tie against Sevilla and were heavily indebted to goalkeeper David De Gea for keeping the score at 0-0.

As a result, though, they look in decent shape to head through to the last eight.

Their last two home victories have come in crucial Premier League clashes against Liverpool and Chelsea, with United showing excellent resilience and organisation in both matches.

Sevilla, meanwhile, go into Tuesday's clash on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Valencia, and they sit fifth in La Liga and 11 points off the top four, an indication of a somewhat inconsistent season.

Per ESPN's Rob Dawson, United midfielder Paul Pogba may be absent for Tuesday:

But United managed to down Liverpool without the France international on Saturday and have a number of their key players in good form, including Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford.

Sevilla's best chance of advancing to the quarter-finals could be to prey on any nerves there may be at Old Trafford.

If the Spanish side can keep the hosts out for an hour and maybe even go ahead themselves, the tension will surely ratchet up in the home crowd and that should work in Sevilla's favour.

Shakhtar are in fantastic form heading into their clash with Roma.

Since the end of their winter break, the Ukrainian side have won five games in a row by an aggregate score of 18-1.

Despite their 2-1 lead from the opening leg, though, they still face a huge challenge to down Roma, who followed up a 4-2 defeat of Napoli by beating Torino 3-0 on Friday.

Roma's away goal means the tie is fascinatingly poised.

The Italian side's home advantage gives them a significant edge, but the fact Shakhtar already have a lead means Roma will need a superb display if they are to reach the last eight.