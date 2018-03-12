Image of Tom Brady's Nasty Thumb Injury Leaked from 'Tom vs. Time'

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

NFL fans got a look at Tom Brady's grisly thumb injury in the web television series Tom vs. Time, which provides a behind-the-scenes look at the personal and professional life of the New England Patriots quarterback.

Albert Breer of The MMQB shared the image Monday:

Nick O'Malley of MassLive.com shared a more gruesome image of Brady's injury before he received stitches.

(Note: Some readers may find the following image disturbing):

Brady suffered the injury by colliding with running back Rex Burkhead's helmet during practice prior to the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

New England won that contest but lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII despite Brady's record-setting 505 passing yards and three touchdowns.