Jose Mourinho Rips 'Worst Manager' Frank de Boer for Marcus Rashford Comments

Jose Mourinho has slammed Frank de Boer as "the worst manager in the history of the Premier League" after the Dutchman said it is "a pity" Marcus Rahsford is playing under the Portuguese at Manchester United.

De Boer, who endured a torrid spell in charge of Crystal Palace at the start of 2017-18, told BT Sport Rashford was not getting enough game time under Mourinho, and the United manager hit back spectacularly on Monday, per Sky Sports' Rory O'Callaghan:

"I read some quote from the worst manager in the history of the Premier League, Frank de Boer—seven matches, seven defeats, zero goals. He was saying that it is not good for Marcus Rashford to have a coach like me, because the most important thing for me is to win. If he was coached by Frank, he would learn how to lose because he lost every game."

De Boer made his comments following Rashford's two-goal performance that saw United to a crucial 2-1 Premier League victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford on Saturday.

It was the 20-year-old's first league start for the Red Devils since Boxing Day.

The January arrival of Alexis Sanchez has made for even more competition in the United front line but Rashford took his opportunity with relish against Liverpool as he netted twice in the opening 24 minutes.

It is little surprise De Boer's criticism has seemingly rankled with Mourinho.

While Rashford has struggled for minutes in 2018 he has actually been used regularly in the main by Mourinho since the former Chelsea boss took over at Old Trafford ahead of the 2016-17 season.

Saturday's victory was the Portuguese manager's 68th Premier League game as United boss and Rashford has played a part in 59 of them.

Indeed, at odds with his previous reputation as having little faith in youth, Mourinho has actually been crucial to the development of three key academy graduates at United: Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Scott McTominay, per ESPN's Alex Shaw:

United's focus now turns to their crucial UEFA Champions League last-16 second leg clash with Sevilla at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

After a goalless draw in the first leg, United need a win to advance and Mourinho will hope his side can continue the momentum of recent matches in which they have beaten Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Liverpool.