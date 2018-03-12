Ray Allen: Kevin Garnett Would Quarrel with His Grandmother If She Changed Teams

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

NBA fans will have the opportunity to garner some behind-the-scenes knowledge regarding the rocky relationship between Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett when the former's book, From the Outside: My Journey through Life and the Game I Love, comes out in two weeks.

Sean Deveney of Sporting News shared excerpts from the book, which is written with Michael Arkush, and the back-and-forth between the two former Boston Celtics stands out.

"KG would quarrel with his grandmother if she signed with another team," Allen wrote when describing the iciness of their relationship after the sharpshooter left Boston to sign with the Miami Heat.

Deveney noted Garnett didn't even shake Allen's hand the first time they played each other after that decision.

The bad blood between the two apparently hasn't subsided much. Deveney noted Allen elected not to attend the Celtics' ceremony to retire the jersey of Paul Pierce this season because he "still worries that there's too much bitterness left between he and Garnett—as well as point guard Rajon Rondo."

Allen detailed multiple times he clashed with Garnett, including during a preseason trip to Rome in 2007 when the big man took issue with the guard's dribbling in front of his locker. There was also an incident when they went out to eat together for the first time and Garnett told the waitress to give him the check because he was the better tipper.

"There was no point in arguing with the guy," Allen wrote. "What struck me was that he felt the need to be seen as being superior to me, even in something as petty as this."

Despite the issues, Allen wrote that of all his teammates, "If I had to choose only one to play with, it would be Kevin Garnett. No one else comes close."

Allen and Garnett reached the NBA Finals twice during their tenure with the Celtics, winning the Larry O'Brien Trophy once. They also lost a heated seven-game series to Miami in the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals.

Allen joined the Heat for the following two seasons, reaching the NBA Finals both times and winning the title once.

Garnett and Allen will always be tied to each other alongside Pierce and Rondo in the annals of basketball history because of that era of Boston basketball. Both Allen and Garnett figure to be Hall of Famers, and the respect Allen had for the other's game was clear even amid the frayed relationship.