Kirk Cousins Rumors: Latest on Timeline for Ex-Redskins QB to Sign Contract

Free-agent quarterback Kirk Cousins is not expected to choose a new team until meeting coaching staffs and others in the organization, which could push his negotiations into late in the week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday that Cousins isn't likely to decide until at least Wednesday or Thursday. The Vikings remain frontrunners for his services, per Rapoport, but Cousins is expected to take at least one or two visits before finalizing a contract.

Cousins could become the highest-paid player in NFL history this week. Rapoport noted some teams are prepared to offer him a three-year, fully guaranteed contract, which would be borderline unprecedented.

Cousins, 29, played the last two seasons under the franchise tag. He threw for 4,093 yards and 27 touchdowns last season against 13 interceptions. His interception rate creeped to the highest it's been since 2014, and Cousins threw for his fewest yards and had his lowest quarterback rating since he became a full-time starter ahead of the 2015 season.

Faced with the prospect of franchising Cousins a third time, Washington allowed him to walk and traded for Alex Smith. The tag would have cost the team $34.5 million.

Cousins may not get that level of compensation on a per-year basis, but his guarantees are likely to break some NFL records. Matthew Stafford's $60.5 million guaranteed at signing is the highest number in league history at the moment, per Spotrac. Cousins should far surpass that number and could rake in nine figures in terms of practical guarantees, depending on the length of his contract.