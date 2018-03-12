Joel Embiid Jokes About Joining Cam Newton, Panthers as WR

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

If the Process doesn't work out for Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid, he may have a future in football.

On Sunday, Embiid joked on Twitter that he was thinking of joining Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers on the gridiron:

The joke stemmed from Fanatics owner Michael Rubin, who owns a stake in the 76ers and has a primary home in Pennsylvania, having "emerged" as a bidder to buy the Panthers, according to Darren Rovell of ESPN.com. Embiid called Rubin "my guy."

Newton later responded to Embiid's tweet:

Embiid may have been joking, but Newton clearly wouldn't mind having a 7-foot receiver who could sky for jump balls in the end zone.