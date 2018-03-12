Joel Embiid Jokes About Joining Cam Newton, Panthers as WR

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2018

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) waits for play to begin during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, March 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

If the Process doesn't work out for Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid, he may have a future in football.

On Sunday, Embiid joked on Twitter that he was thinking of joining Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers on the gridiron:

The joke stemmed from Fanatics owner Michael Rubin, who owns a stake in the 76ers and has a primary home in Pennsylvania, having "emerged" as a bidder to buy the Panthers, according to Darren Rovell of ESPN.com. Embiid called Rubin "my guy."

Newton later responded to Embiid's tweet:

Embiid may have been joking, but Newton clearly wouldn't mind having a 7-foot receiver who could sky for jump balls in the end zone. 

