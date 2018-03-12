Johnny Manziel Would Sign with Patriots 'in a Heartbeat' to Back Up Tom Brady

Sam Craft/Associated Press

If the New England Patriots are looking to use their backup quarterback spot on a reclamation project, Johnny Manziel has an idea as to who he'd choose.

In an interview Sunday night, Manziel told TMZ Sports he would go to New England "in a heartbeat." The former Heisman winner also commented on the Cleveland Browns' flurry of trade activity last week, saying "anything is better than what they were."

The Patriots traded Jimmy Garoppolo, their former primary backup, to the San Francisco 49ers last season and signed Brian Hoyer to a three-year deal. It's likely Hoyer will go into the 2018 campaign as their backup unless New England decides to use an early-round selection on a quarterback.

In other words, don't expect to see Manziel suiting up next to Tom Brady soon. As for Manziel's comeback, his negotiations with the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats appears to have hit a standstill, and he remains a free agent.