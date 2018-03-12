Ndamukong Suh Rumors: Dolphins DT Could Be Released as Soon as Monday

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh's time with the Miami Dolphins is reportedly set to come to an end.

On Monday, Jeff Darlington of ESPN reported Miami's plan is to release Suh "as early as today." Darlington noted the Dolphins are striving for a "culture change," and Suh's release would be part of that shift heading into the 2018 campaign.

This isn't particularly surprising considering Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported in October that Miami was "preparing to move on" from Suh. La Canfora said of the Nebraska product, "If he is still on Miami's roster on the fifth day of the 2018 league year, then $8.5 [million] of next year's salary becomes guaranteed, which all but ensures Miami will move on from him by then."

ESPN Stats & Info put the contract aspect into perspective:

Echoing Darlington's culture comments, La Canfora wrote "Suh's leadership and on-field behavior have long been in question," while he "has been seen as aloof by many teammates."

Suh spent the first five seasons of his career with the Detroit Lions and the last three with Miami. He is a five-time Pro Bowler, although four of those were from his time in Detroit. He was also the 2010 Defensive Rookie of the Year and a three-time first-team All-Pro selection with the Lions.

He was solid in Miami with 4.5 sacks in 2017 after posting 5.0 in 2016 and 6.0 in 2015, but he was not the same disruptive force who tallied 36 in Detroit.

Suh is also 31 years old and was unable to elevate a Miami defense that finished 16th in yards allowed and 29th in points allowed last season into the league's upper echelon.