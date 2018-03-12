Tom Brady: Super Bowl Losses 'Live with You for the Rest of Your Life'

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is a five-time Super Bowl winner and arguably the greatest signal-caller in NFL history, but even he has difficulty getting over losses on the biggest stage.

"I think you realize the sun comes up the next morning, your life goes on but, you know, those games live with you for the rest of your life," Brady said of his team's Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Good Morning America, via ABC News. "That's part of being an athlete. That's part of being in a very competitive sport."

In addition to New England's 41-33 loss to Philadelphia, Brady and the Patriots dropped Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLVI to Eli Manning and the New York Giants.

However, it's hard to blame Brady for the most recent failure to win the Lombardi Trophy. While he fumbled on a strip-sack in the closing minutes when New England had a chance to retake the lead and couldn't haul in a pass as a receiver on a trick play before halftime, he threw for 505 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions against the Eagles, looking the part of an experienced Super Bowl winner throughout.

Even with three Super Bowl losses haunting him, it is a testament to his brilliance he has reached eight Super Bowls during his career.

The 13-time Pro Bowler, three-time league MVP and four-time Super Bowl MVP hasn't shown many signs of slowing even as his 41st birthday comes August 3, although he said on Good Morning America his family will play a part in deciding how many more seasons he will continue to play.

"I think you can't make decisions necessarily just for yourself," Brady said. "I think that's one thing I've learned as I've gotten older. There's collateral effects to every decision that I make."

He may be on the backend of his career, but he and the Patriots figure to be on the short list of Super Bowl contenders again as they attempt to win another championship to help take the sting off the most recent loss.