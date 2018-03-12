Jamie Carragher Suspended by Sky Sports After Spitting at 14-Year-Old Girl

Jamie Carragher Suspended by Sky Sports After Spitting at 14-Year-Old GirlMarch 12, 2018
Sky Sports have suspended pundit and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher after he was filmed spitting at a fan and his 14-year-old daughter after the Reds' defeat to Manchester United on Saturday.
According to the Mirror's Alex Smith, Carragher—who was due to appear on Monday Night Football—held talks with Sky bosses regarding his future on Monday morning. He was already scheduled to take a two-week break from his duties as a pundit before the incident.
In a statement, the broadcaster said: "Sky takes this matter extremely seriously and strongly condemns Jamie's actions, we have made that clear to him in person today and suspended him from his duties. It falls well below the standards we expect of our people."
Sky News shared the video of the incident:
Sky News @SkyNews
Ex-England footballer Jamie Carragher has been filmed spitting at a family's car. Read the full story > https://t.co/rQCWf00D8t https://t.co/q3Hftr9fFX
Carragher also appeared on Sky News to apologise and discussed his future:
Sky News @SkyNews
It was "a moment of madness" says Jamie Carragher after being filmed spitting at a fan's car after being heckled https://t.co/cHxpE9v7GI
Sky News @SkyNews
"I'd like to apologise" says Jamie Carragher after being filmed spitting at a fan's car https://t.co/jM6AVIIusK
"I haven't offered my resignation. I'm just talking to people at Sky, and going forward they've made it be known that they're very disappointed," the 40-year-old added, via Smith. "I've brought shame on Sky."
Fellow pundit Gary Neville gave his take on the situation, and believes Carragher should be allowed to continue working alongside him:
Gary Neville @GNev2
I’ve just watched Carra23 say sorry. No excuses he’s made a big mistake . He’s massively passionate about football and he’s overstepped the mark and shouldn’t have reacted . I’ve been on TV for 3 years with him and imo this isolated incident shouldn’t stop us working together
The Mirror's John Cross felt the same:
John Cross @johncrossmirror
Carragher and Sky really fronting up on this one. You can feel his contrition. Personally, I hope he gets another chance. https://t.co/3Pc6FIqhui
The former Liverpool man was also due to work for TV3 Sport on Tuesday, offering his analysis as part of their coverage of Manchester United's UEFA Champions League match with Sevilla, but he has been dropped by the Danish TV station.
Carragher had witnessed his old club lose 2-1 to United, putting the Red Devils second and five points clear of Liverpool in the Premier League with eight matches remaining.
