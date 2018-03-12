Jamie Carragher Suspended by Sky Sports After Spitting at 14-Year-Old Girl

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Sky Sports have suspended pundit and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher after he was filmed spitting at a fan and his 14-year-old daughter after the Reds' defeat to Manchester United on Saturday.

According to the Mirror's Alex Smith, Carragher—who was due to appear on Monday Night Football—held talks with Sky bosses regarding his future on Monday morning. He was already scheduled to take a two-week break from his duties as a pundit before the incident.

In a statement, the broadcaster said: "Sky takes this matter extremely seriously and strongly condemns Jamie's actions, we have made that clear to him in person today and suspended him from his duties. It falls well below the standards we expect of our people."

Sky News shared the video of the incident:

Carragher also appeared on Sky News to apologise and discussed his future:

"I haven't offered my resignation. I'm just talking to people at Sky, and going forward they've made it be known that they're very disappointed," the 40-year-old added, via Smith. "I've brought shame on Sky."

Fellow pundit Gary Neville gave his take on the situation, and believes Carragher should be allowed to continue working alongside him:

The Mirror's John Cross felt the same:

The former Liverpool man was also due to work for TV3 Sport on Tuesday, offering his analysis as part of their coverage of Manchester United's UEFA Champions League match with Sevilla, but he has been dropped by the Danish TV station.

Carragher had witnessed his old club lose 2-1 to United, putting the Red Devils second and five points clear of Liverpool in the Premier League with eight matches remaining.