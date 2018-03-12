WWE WrestleMania 34: Updated Card Predictions After Fastlane

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

The chaos and celebrations that unfolded at Fastlane on Sunday cut away much of the fog surrounding the WWE WrestleMania 34 card.

AJ Styles' win in the Six-Pack Challenge kept the WWE Championship in his grasp and will force John Cena to find a new route to a match at the big show on April 8. An ambush made it clear where The Usos will train their sights at the pay-per-view. Asuka's surprise appearance on a rival brand will affect both the Raw and SmackDown Live women's title bouts.

There are still twists and turns ahead, but fans now have a good idea what to expect at WrestleMania. The following contests are already official, per WWE.com:

The Miz vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor (Intercontinental Championship)

Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka (SmackDown Women's Championship)

Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Final

AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (WWE Championship)

Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey vs. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Championship)

What else will comprise the WrestleMania lineup? Where will SmackDown's stars be heading following Fastlane?

The following is a look at what title bouts and grudge matches appear to be on their way.