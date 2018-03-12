WWE WrestleMania 34: Updated Card Predictions After FastlaneMarch 12, 2018
WWE WrestleMania 34: Updated Card Predictions After Fastlane
- The Miz vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor (Intercontinental Championship)
- Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka (SmackDown Women's Championship)
- Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Final
- AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (WWE Championship)
- Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey vs. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon
- Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Championship)
The chaos and celebrations that unfolded at Fastlane on Sunday cut away much of the fog surrounding the WWE WrestleMania 34 card.
AJ Styles' win in the Six-Pack Challenge kept the WWE Championship in his grasp and will force John Cena to find a new route to a match at the big show on April 8. An ambush made it clear where The Usos will train their sights at the pay-per-view. Asuka's surprise appearance on a rival brand will affect both the Raw and SmackDown Live women's title bouts.
There are still twists and turns ahead, but fans now have a good idea what to expect at WrestleMania. The following contests are already official, per WWE.com:
What else will comprise the WrestleMania lineup? Where will SmackDown's stars be heading following Fastlane?
The following is a look at what title bouts and grudge matches appear to be on their way.
Sasha Banks vs. Bayley
The animosity between Sasha Banks and Bayley is surging.
The good friends have become increasingly hostile to each other since the turn of the year. Banks flung Bayley from off a Plexiglass pod at Elimination Chamber. Bayley responded by abandoning The Boss in a tag team match soon after.
They have a long history as both allies and enemies. They have great chemistry with each other. And with both women out of the Raw Women's Championship picture, an emotional personal battle is the no-brainer way to go.
With as much as airtime as their story is getting, it feels like a lock that WrestleMania will showcase a feud that was once the highlight of NXT.
The Bar vs. The Authors of Pain (Raw Tag Team Championships)
The Bar has knocked down every team in its path. Cesaro and Sheamus have defeated The Revival, The Shield and Titus Worldwide. They continue to brag there isn't a legit challenge left for them to face.
That's likely the entry point for a fresh set of rivals to step up to the Raw tag team champs.
The Authors of Pain are in NXT, where they are on the hunt for that brand's tag titles. The powerhouses, though, look plenty ready to move to the main roster and bring their high-impact style to a new stage. They are among the most formidable foes WWE could throw at The Bar.
Whether it's by way of an open challenge or call-up, The Authors of Pain vs. The Bar looks more likely the more the titleholders wipe out their competition on Raw.
The Usos vs. The Bludgeon Brothers vs. The New Day (SmackDown Tag Team Titles)
The Usos and The New Day were on the verge of another classic at Fastlane when The Bludgeon Brothers stormed in and laid waste to both the champions and the challengers.
The no-contest finish means the issues between The Usos and The New Day are unresolved. Rowan and Harper's vicious attack left two top teams writhing on the floor.
There's no doubt both The Usos and The New Day will be seeking payback.
The Bludgeon Brothers, who are undefeated since adopting this new gimmick in November, will make imposing threats to the champs. They are obvious choices to go after The Usos at WrestleMania. With the Triple Threat format, however, WWE can also include The New Day and build on the trio's bad blood with The Usos.
Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax (Raw Women's Championship)
Asuka confronted Charlotte Flair after the SmackDown women's champ outlasted Ruby Riott at Fastlane. The Royal Rumble winner made it clear she wanted to face The Queen at WrestleMania. That leaves an open space opposite Raw champion Alexa Bliss at The Show of Shows.
Nia Jax is sure to snatch that up.
She and Bliss have been both partners and rivals. And Jax looked to be on the verge of a babyface turn when Bliss sarcastically comforted her after a recent loss to The Empress of Tomorrow.
WWE has worked to showcase Jax recently, giving her opportunities to look like a force of nature in the ring. She took Asuka to the limit and was a dominant in February's Elimination Chamber match. That's sure to be a precursor to her challenging Bliss for the gold.
And while the rest of the WrestleMania card promises to be filled with crowded matchups, it looks as if the Raw Women's Championship bout will be a one-on-one affair for the first time in WrestleMania history.
John Cena vs. Undertaker
Cena did not win the Six-Pack Challenge at Fastlane. Instead, he had to congratulate AJ Styles on an impressive victory.
That's the latest path to WrestleMania that has closed for Cena after defeats at both the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber. But he need not fret about making the card. WWE's continual teasing he may not have a spot at The Showcase of the Immortals is simply a setup for a big bout.
Cena has made mention of Undertaker in several recent promos. And while he told fans (video above) he learned a match against The Deadman was "impossible," all this talk is sure to be foreshadowing.
The company has shied away from officially calling Undertaker retired because it likely has one more showdown set for him, one against a fellow future Hall of Famer.
Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
Week after week, Shane McMahon's issues with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have been the center of SmackDown Live.
The blue brand's commissioner has looked to fire, punish and repress the heels. He followed up on his past actions by preventing both men from winning the WWE Championship at Fastlane. Owens and Zayn were incandescent.
They will have ample reason to want to tear into Shane-O-Mac. But they have plenty of issues with each other as well.
The best friends have grown increasingly distrustful of each other, and that showed at Sunday's PPV. Zayn appeared to be lying down to give KO an easy win, but that moment led to a brawl between the two on the mat. Their long rivalry is set to continue at WrestleMania with a third wheel in the mix.
How SmackDown general manager Daniel Bryan, who has bickered with McMahon and shown apparent favoritism toward Owens and Zayn, fits into all of this has yet to be seen.