WWE WrestleMania 34: Updated Card Predictions After Fastlane

Credit: WWE.com

The chaos and celebrations that unfolded at Fastlane on Sunday cut away much of the fog surrounding the WWE WrestleMania 34 card.

AJ Styles' win in the Six-Pack Challenge kept the WWE Championship in his grasp and will force John Cena to find a new route to a match at the big show on April 8. An ambush made it clear where The Usos will train their sights at the pay-per-view. Asuka's surprise appearance on a rival brand will affect both the Raw and SmackDown Live women's title bouts.

There are still twists and turns ahead, but fans now have a good idea what to expect at WrestleMania. The following contests are already official, per WWE.com: