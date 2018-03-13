EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 30

0 of 7

Clive Rose/Getty Images

There are eight games left in the Premier League, and as we enter the home stretch, only one thing is clear: Manchester City will win the title. Everything else—Champions League berths, second spot and the three relegation places—is still no closer to ironing itself out.

We have updated our lists to take into account the latest gameweek of action. They are divided into seven position groups and based solely on performances in the Premier League in 2017-18.

To be eligible, a player must have taken part in at least half the games his team has played.