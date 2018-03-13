EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 30

    There are eight games left in the Premier League, and as we enter the home stretch, only one thing is clear: Manchester City will win the title. Everything else—Champions League berths, second spot and the three relegation places—is still no closer to ironing itself out.

    We have updated our lists to take into account the latest gameweek of action. They are divided into seven position groups and based solely on performances in the Premier League in 2017-18.

    To be eligible, a player must have taken part in at least half the games his team has played.

Goalkeepers

    No changes in the top five, but cast a glance a little further down and there's plenty to take in.

    Asmir Begovic's handling error against Tottenham Hotspur sees him drop out of the top 10, with Jonas Lossl taking his place. Kasper Schmeichel is a little unlucky to move down, but Mat Ryan did save a penalty, after all.

    The goal Thibaut Courtois allowed through his legs was the latest in a line of shots he's conceded that have been so close to his body you feel he should have saved them. That should concern Chelsea fans.

    Biggest rise: Multiple (+1)

    Biggest fall: Multiple (-1)

            

    Top 10 Goalkeepers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Ederson (Stay)Manchester City
    2David De Gea (Stay)Manchester United
    3Nick Pope (Stay)Burnley
    4Lukasz Fabianski (Stay)Swansea City
    5Hugo Lloris (Stay)Tottenham Hotspur
    6Jordan Pickford (+1)Everton
    7Thibaut Courtois (-1)Chelsea
    8Mat Ryan (+1)
    		Brighton & Hove Albion
    9Kasper Schmeichel (-1)Leicester City
    10Jonas Lossl (New!)Huddersfield Town

Right-Backs/Right Wing-Backs

    Two of this season's best right-backs—Kiko Femenia and Matthew Lowton—are fit after length lay-offs and performing well again.

    The former looked dangerous against Arsenal and sent in some teasing crosses, while the latter impressed in a great Burnley team performance against West Ham United.

    This section is hard to compile when Kieran Trippier, Joe Gomez and Hector Bellerin are injured (and Trent Alexander-Arnold is ineligible).

    Biggest rise: DeAndre Yedlin (+2)

    Biggest fall: Kieran Trippier (-2)

                

    Top 10 RBs/RWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Kyle Walker (Stay)Manchester City
    2Antonio Valencia (Stay)Manchester United
    3Victor Moses (Stay)Chelsea
    4Matthew Lowton (+1)Burnley
    5Kiko Femenia (+1)Watford
    6Kieran Trippier (-2)Tottenham Hotspur
    7Joe Gomez (Stay)Liverpool
    8DeAndre Yedlin (+2)Newcastle United
    9Cedric Soares (-1)Southampton
    10Hector Bellerin (-1)Arsenal

Left-Backs/Left Wing-Backs

    Ashley Young's excellent performance against Mohamed Salah on Saturday lifts him two spots and into fourth. Few full-backs can hold their heads high after facing the Egyptian this season, and the Manchester United man's not even a natural in that position.

    Ryan Bertrand endured a difficult afternoon in Newcastle and moves down as a result, while Sead Kolasinac improved greatly on his performance from the weekend before, working the flank and the overlap well against Watford.

    Biggest rise: Ashley Young (+2)

    Biggest fall: Ryan Bertrand (-3)

            

    Top 10 LBs/LWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Ben Davies (Stay)Tottenham Hotspur
    2Andrew Robertson (Stay)Liverpool
    3Fabian Delph (Stay)Manchester City
    4Ashley Young (+2)Manchester United
    5Marcos Alonso (-1)Chelsea
    6Stephen Ward (+1)Burnley
    7Sead Kolasinac (+1)Arsenal
    8Ryan Bertrand (-3)Southampton
    9Ben Chilwell (New!)Leicester City
    10Charlie Daniels (Stay)Bournemouth

Centre-Backs

    We saw some strong central-defensive performances this weekend—but not necessarily from the recognised stars of the division.

    Jamaal Lascelles impressed against Southampton, Ben Mee and James Tarkowski were super solid against West Ham, Alfie Mawson was brave against Huddersfield Town, and James Tomkins transcended a poor Crystal Palace showing against Chelsea with a strong individual display.

    Biggest rise: Multiple (+2)

    Biggest fall: Multiple (-2)

            

    Top 20 CBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Jan Vertonghen (Stay)Tottenham Hotspur
    2Cesar Azpilicueta (Stay)Chelsea
    3Nicolas Otamendi (Stay)
    		Manchester City
    4James Tarkowski (Stay)Burnley
    5Ben Mee (Stay)Burnley
    6Jamaal Lascelles (+2)Newcastle United
    7Andreas Christensen (-1)Chelsea
    8Davinson Sanchez (-1)Tottenham Hotspur
    9Nacho Monreal (Stay)Arsenal
    10Christopher Schindler (+2)Huddersfield Town
    11Harry Maguire (Stay)Leicester City
    12Lewis Dunk (-2)Brighton & Hove Albion
    13Kurt Zouma (Stay)Stoke City
    14Antonio Rudiger (Stay)Chelsea
    15Alfie Mawson (Stay)Swansea City
    16Phil Jones (Stay)Manchester United
    17Virgil van Dijk (-2)Liverpool
    18James Tomkins (+1)Crystal Palace
    19Shane Duffy (-1)Brighton & Hove Albion
    20Federico Fernandez (New!)Swansea City

Defensive Midfielders/Central Midfielders

    It's time to move Nemanja Matic above Paul Pogba in the central-midfield rankings. The Serb has been playing superbly of late, proving decisive in multiple games, and he is the only Manchester United outfielder yet to miss a league game. You have to respect that.

    Further down, we saw some surprisingly poor showings from the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Emre Can, Lewis Cook and Mario Lemina, so they all drop; Aaron Mooy, Wilfred Ndidi and Jack Cork were only too happy to capitalise on that.

    Biggest rise: Multiple (+3)

    Biggest fall: Multiple (-2)        

    Top 20 DMs/CMs
    RankPlayerClub
    1David Silva (Stay)Manchester City
    2Fernandinho (Stay)Manchester City
    3N'Golo Kante (Stay)Chelsea
    4Nemanja Matic (+1)Manchester United
    5Paul Pogba (-1)Manchester United
    6Abdoulaye Doucoure (Stay)Watford
    7Mousa Dembele (Stay)Tottenham Hotspur
    8Aaron Ramsey (Stay)Arsenal
    9Eric Dier (+1)Tottenham Hotspur
    10Emre Can (-1)Liverpool
    11Jack Cork (+2)Burnley
    12Mario Lemina (-2)Southampton
    13Wilfred Ndidi (+3)Leicester City
    14Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (-2)Liverpool
    15Aaron Mooy (+3)Huddersfield Town
    16Lewis Cook (-2)Bournemouth
    17Georginio Wijnaldum (-2)Liverpool
    18Jonathan Hogg (+2)Huddersfield Town
    19Cesc Fabregas (-2)Chelsea
    20Davy Propper (-1)Brighton & Hove Albion

Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

    He may have started the season a little slowly, but Heung-Min Son's recent rabid form has him closing the gap on this season's top performers fast. He's up to eighth now; just a few weeks ago, he was sat in the lower reaches with Dele Alli.

    Raheem Sterling made a return from injury against Stoke City and looked superb, sharpness coursing through his play and a relentless work rate crowning a top performance.

    Two players who did not look themselves were Jose Izquierdo (-4) and Sadio Mane (-3).

    Biggest rise: Heung-Min Son (+6)

    Biggest fall: Jose Izquierdo (-4)

            

    Top 20 AMs/Wingers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Kevin De Bruyne (Stay)
    		Manchester City
    2Mohamed Salah (Stay)Liverpool
    3Raheem Sterling (+1)Manchester City
    4Leroy Sane (-1)Manchester City
    5Eden Hazard (Stay)Chelsea
    6Christian Eriksen (Stay)Tottenham Hotspur
    7Riyad Mahrez (+1)Leicester City
    8Heung-Min Son (+6)Tottenham Hotspur
    9Mesut Ozil (Stay)Arsenal
    10Sadio Mane (-3)Liverpool
    11Jesse Lingard (Stay)Manchester United
    12Alexis Sanchez (Stay)Manchester United
    13Juan Mata (Stay)Manchester United
    14Jose Izquierdo (-4)Brighton & Hove Albion
    15Anthony Martial (Stay)Manchester United
    16JB Gudmundsson (Stay)Burnley
    17Dele Alli (+1)Tottenham Hotspur
    18Bernardo Silva (-1)Manchester City
    19 Willian (New!)Chelsea
    20Marcus Rashford (New!)Manchester United

Strikers

    Harry Kane has been top of this section for a long time, but the ankle injury he sustained against Bournemouth looks serious, and his position will be under serious threat now.

    Roberto Firmino and Romelu Lukaku will both be in a position to overtake him should they continue to play well, with the latter in particular impressing with his all-round game recently.

    At the bottom, Marko Arnautovic drops out for fit-again Chris Wood, who stepped off the bench on Saturday to grab two goals and an assist against West Ham.

    Biggest rise: Multiple (+1)

    Biggest fall: Alvaro Morata (-2)

             

    Top 10 Strikers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Harry Kane (Stay)Tottenham Hotspur
    2Roberto Firmino (Stay)Liverpool
    3Sergio Aguero (Stay)Manchester City
    4Romelu Lukaku (Stay)Manchester United
    5Jamie Vardy (Stay)Leicester City
    6Wilfried Zaha (+1)Crystal Palace
    7Gabriel Jesus (+1)Manchester City
    8Alvaro Morata (-2)Chelsea
    9Glenn Murray (Stay)Brighton & Hove Albion
    10Chris Wood (New!)Burnley

                 

    All statistics via WhoScored.com