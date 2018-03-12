Real Madrid Transfer News: Neymar Sr. Reportedly Meets Club; Price Tag Rumoured

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Neymar's links with Real Madrid have taken another twist after it was reported the Paris Saint-Germain star's father, Neymar Sr., has met with the Spanish club amid claims a price tag has been set for his transfer.

Marco Ruiz of Spanish daily AS on Monday wrote that a meeting between Real, Neymar Sr. and the player's lawyers recently took place in Paris, where it's said to have been agreed €400 million (£354 million) would be enough to sign the Brazil international.

That figure may be double what PSG paid to sign Neymar from Barcelona in the summer, but it appears to have shaken the French outfit's president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who will travel to Brazil to talk to Neymar directly.

Copa90 US recently examined Neymar's situation at the Parc des Princes, including rumours of dressing-room spats with team-mates such as Edinson Cavani and why he could become the next former Barca star to don Real colours:

Telefoot also reported Al-Khelaifi and sporting director Antero Henrique will travel to Brazil for talks with Neymar, who preferred a return to his native land for ankle treatment rather than staying in Paris (h/t Marca).

Ruiz highlighted Al-Khelaifi's dropping faith in Neymar's commitment after the PSG figurehead recently said he was "2,000 percent sure" the player would stay in Paris beyond the summer. As if Real's interest wasn't threatening enough, Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde recently addressed rumours of a Camp Nou comeback during a press conference:

Selling Gareth Bale could go some way toward helping finance Real's move for Neymar, while Mario Cortegana of AS wrote that the sales of players like Isco, Karim Benzema and Keylor Navas could help make up half the €400 million that could be needed to sign the 26-year-old.

Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane was ambiguous recently when asked about the stratospheric sum, which would almost double the world-record transfer cost after only one year, per AFP's Tom Allnutt:

Spanish newspaper ABC suggested Neymar may have played his last game for PSG already (h/t Sport). The forward is sidelined through injury and is said to have requested his father find him an exit route so he doesn't have to pull on the French club's colours again.

Both Spanish powerhouses would likely welcome Neymar with open arms, and Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic recently suggested there would be no bad blood if the Brazil international returned to the Blaugrana, per Goal:

But the player's exorbitant valuation makes it difficult to believe rejoining Barca is on the cards, while links with Real grow and talk of meetings between the relevant parties intensify.

Al-Khelaifi is seemingly doing his utmost to keep the player content at PSG, but the forward's seeming urge to leave Paris may make that an insurmountable task.