Bills Rumors: Sam Bradford, Case Keenum Seen as Options After Tyrod Taylor Trade

The Minnesota Vikings' biggest competition for their incumbent quarterbacks may be in Buffalo.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Sam Bradford and Case Keenum are both seen as potential free-agent options for the Bills.

Bradford and Keenum both spent last season in Minnesota, with the latter taking over as the starter when the former suffered a knee injury.

The Bills are in the market for a quarterback after trading Tyrod Taylor to the Cleveland Browns last week, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Taylor started 15 of Buffalo's 16 games last season and has been the team's primary starter for the past three years. Nathan Peterman is the only quarterback on the roster at the moment.

Bradford, 30, was limited to just two games played last season. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer described Bradford's knee as "degenerative" during his meeting with reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. He has twice suffered torn ACLs and has not played a full season since 2012.

Bradford told reporters in January:

"Where it's at right now, it feels really good. It feels the best it has since the injury. ... I don't know what the future holds for it, I don't know how it's going to hold up. But I didn't know how the knee was going to hold up after the previous two operations. I don't think anyone knows how their body is going to hold up. I think all you can do is try to get it as strong as possible, try to continue to rehab it and continue to gain strength back in my leg and in my knee."

Keenum, 30, threw for 3,547 yards and 22 touchdowns against seven interceptions last season. He had a breakout second half that turned him into an outside MVP candidate and pulled off one of the greatest plays in Vikings history—a last-second touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs that sent Minnesota to the NFC Championship Game.

Both players are expected to garner some level of interest from Minnesota, which also has Teddy Bridgewater hitting free agency and is considered a contender in the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes.

If Buffalo is considering Keenum and Bradford, odds are it considers itself part of the secondary quarterback market—and can thus be potentially viewed as a team that may trade up in next month's draft.