Arsenal vs. AC Milan: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for Europa League

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Arsenal will look to see out the second leg of their UEFA Europa League last-16 tie with AC Milan at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

The Gunners hold a 2-0 lead after an impressive showing at the San Siro in the first leg, and with the competition representing their only remaining chance of major silverware and their most realistic route to the UEFA Champions League, it's vital they don't let it slip.

Here are the viewing details for the match:

Date: Thursday, March 15

Time: 8:05 p.m. GMT/4:05 p.m. ET

TV: BT Sport 2 (UK), Fox Sports 1 USA

Live Stream: BT Sport Player, WatchESPN, Fox Sports Go

Team News

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger gave an update on his players after they beat Watford 3-0 on Sunday, per ESPN FC's Mattias Karen:

Per Transfermarkt, Milan have been without Andrea Conti since he suffered a cruciate ligament injury in September, while Ignazio Abate is a doubt after picking up a muscle injury.

Preview

Arsenal's win in the first leg put an end to a disastrous run of four successive defeats, and they built on it with another impressive showing against Watford.

They played with a confidence and intensity at the San Siro they've lacked in recent weeks, and they need to replicate that performance if they're to ensure progression on Thursday.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan played a key role in the first leg, per Squawka Football:

The Armenian then grabbed a goal and an assist against the Hornets, so the Gunners could do with him carrying that momentum into this clash, too.

The same goes for Mesut Ozil, who set up one of the goals against Watford after assisting twice against the Rossoneri.

Football.London's James Benge noted his contribution:

Milan won't be easy, having been unbeaten in 13 matches prior to the first leg, and they shook off the disappointment of the defeat to beat Genoa on Sunday.

If Arsenal can survive what should be an intense opening to the match from their visitors, and the likes of Mkhitaryan and Ozil can flex their muscles, they should be able to see out the result they need.