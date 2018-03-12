WWE Fastlane 2018 Results: AJ Styles the Right Choice and Top Takeaways

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Hope became expectation and ultimate reality at WWE Fastlane on Sunday night.

Fans have been willing the company to keep the WWE Championship on AJ Styles through to the biggest pay-per-view of the year, with it leading to a dream match against Shinsuke Nakamura.

Those dreams have now become reality following Styles' success in the main event at Fastlane—and that wasn't the only major takeaway from the show.

The blue brand's women's division received a major boost just in time for WrestleMania, while several other title pictures became much clearer.

But could the same be said for the rest of the card? Here's the biggest takeaways from WWE Fastlane.