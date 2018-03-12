LaMelo Ball Trolls Lonzo on Twitter for Missing Dunk in Lakers Win vs. Cavaliers

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 11: Lonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers goes up for a dunk against the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 11, 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers continued their impressive second half Sunday night, picking up a 127-113 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Unfortunately for Lonzo Ball, the rim handed him one gigantic L on a missed dunk attempt. The Lakers rookie missed a dunk in the open court during the fourth quarter, and his brother LaMelo and teammates Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart let him hear it on Twitter:

"I miss dunks, but they're on people, and he's wide-open. Bad," Kuzma joked after the game.

Kuzma was being asked to compare his missed dunk against the Philadelphia 76ers—which was nearly over center Joel Embiid—and Lonzo's, which was wide-open.

In reply, Lonzo said Kuzma's misses have been worse because he has multiple offenses.

Related

    5 Changes Cavs Must Make Before the Playoffs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    5 Changes Cavs Must Make Before the Playoffs

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Durant Admits It's Weird Playing Without Curry

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Durant Admits It's Weird Playing Without Curry

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Pro Comps for CBB Tourney's Top Draft Prospects

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Pro Comps for CBB Tourney's Top Draft Prospects

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Praises Lakers, Compares LA to Warriors

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    LeBron Praises Lakers, Compares LA to Warriors

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report