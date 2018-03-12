LaMelo Ball Trolls Lonzo on Twitter for Missing Dunk in Lakers Win vs. Cavaliers

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers continued their impressive second half Sunday night, picking up a 127-113 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Unfortunately for Lonzo Ball, the rim handed him one gigantic L on a missed dunk attempt. The Lakers rookie missed a dunk in the open court during the fourth quarter, and his brother LaMelo and teammates Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart let him hear it on Twitter:

"I miss dunks, but they're on people, and he's wide-open. Bad," Kuzma joked after the game.

Kuzma was being asked to compare his missed dunk against the Philadelphia 76ers—which was nearly over center Joel Embiid—and Lonzo's, which was wide-open.

In reply, Lonzo said Kuzma's misses have been worse because he has multiple offenses.