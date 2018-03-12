LaMelo Ball Trolls Lonzo on Twitter for Missing Dunk in Lakers Win vs. Cavaliers

LaMelo Ball Trolls Lonzo on Twitter for Missing Dunk in Lakers Win vs. CavaliersMarch 12, 2018
The Los Angeles Lakers continued their impressive second half Sunday night, picking up a 127-113 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Unfortunately for Lonzo Ball, the rim handed him one gigantic L on a missed dunk attempt. The Lakers rookie missed a dunk in the open court during the fourth quarter, and his brother LaMelo and teammates Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart let him hear it on Twitter:
kuz @kylekuzma
Difference is one dunk has a monstar in the paint and the other..... just purple paint https://t.co/oadbDACQdo
Josh Hart @joshhart
Well looks like I’m the rookie on the team that hasn’t missed a dunk 🤷🏽♂️ #TheySuck #IGotMoreBounce
"I miss dunks, but they're on people, and he's wide-open. Bad," Kuzma joked after the game.
Kuzma was being asked to compare his missed dunk against the Philadelphia 76ers—which was nearly over center Joel Embiid—and Lonzo's, which was wide-open.
In reply, Lonzo said Kuzma's misses have been worse because he has multiple offenses.
