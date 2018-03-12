NJPW New Japan Cup 2018 Results: Round 1 Winners, Grades from March 12

9 of 9

Chaos' Sanada squared off with Chuckie T in the final match of the first round of the New Japan Cup on Monday night, wrapping up a tournament that has featured some of the best and brightest stars New Japan Pro-Wrestling has to offer.

A vocal Chuckie T seized control early, fighting Sanada to the ringside area and retrieving a table. He set it up between the ring and guardrail before a nice spot in which the wrestlers teased one of them going through it, only to return to the squared circle where a slugfest ensued.

Chuckie T delivered a Falcon Arrow and applied a Figure Four, grounding Sanada and causing him to scream in pain while trapped in the submission hold. The American continued his attack, completely outclassing his opponent through the heart of the match.

He pummeled his opponent, controlling the match and slamming Sanada back-first onto a steel chair. The current IWGP tag team champion fought back into the match, powerbombing Chuckie T through the table the two had teased earlier in the match.

That comeback was eventually squandered as Chuckie T delivered a Death Valley Driver that scored him a near-fall. A moonsault missed, though, leaving both men reeling.

Chuckie delivered a piledriver out of the corner and nearly scored the win in a strong, dramatic high spot. He proved elusive, escaping an attempt at the Dragon Sleeper by Sanada. He could not a second time, though, and ultimately fell victim to the moonsault, which cashed Sanada's ticket to the next round.

Result

Sanada defeated Chuckie T

Grade

B+

Analysis

This was easily the best match on an otherwise underwhelming show.

Chuckie T was the veteran competitor who made Sanada, already a talented worker in his own right, look as good as he possibly could. A dramatic match, particularly late, it showcased Sanada's toughness and proved he could come from behind to pick up a big win.

There are other, higher-profile wrestlers in the tournament than him but do not be surprised to see the tag team champion advance far in this year's New Japan Cup field.