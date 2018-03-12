Ivan Rakitic: Neymar Welcome Back at Barcelona Amid Man United, Man City Links

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic has said he would welcome Neymar back to the club following his move to Paris Saint-Germain amid reported interest from Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Per the Mirror's Darren Wells, Rakitic said: "He [Neymar] has not told me anything, but if it's up to me, I would open the door right now. Not only because of the relationship I have with him, but because of the type of player he is. I would always put Ney on my team."

According to Diario Gol's Marc Guell (h/t James Walters of the Daily Mail), Neymar is keen on a return to the Blaugrana, while Spanish giants Real Madrid also want him to come back to La Liga, but in their all-white strip.

Guell also reported both United and City have made contact regarding a move for the Brazilian, with the former said to be prepared to stump up the enormous sum required to land him and the latter identifying him as a replacement for Sergio Aguero.

Neymar left behind an incredible combined record of 185 goals and assists in 186 appearances during his time at the Camp Nou, and though the side have been more balanced in his absence, it's hardly surprising his former team-mates would be happy if he were to return.

However, after his bitter departure in the summer, the powers that be at the club may be less inclined. The forward criticised Barca's board after moving on, while they launched legal proceedings against him, per Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol:

The club have also moved to bring in Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho for a combined total of around €300 million, and it would likely take at least that figure for PSG to consider letting Neymar leave after signing him for €222 million.

Dembele has not had the easiest starts to life at Barcelona after an injury kept him out for much of the first half of the season, but Grup 14's Rafael Hernandez believes he is improving:

As for City, they seem an unlikely option unless Neymar is willing to buy into manager Pep Guardiola's team philosophy, which would be a significant departure from the star treatment he receives in Paris.

United would be the more obvious destination. He's the kind of marquee talent they'd like to recruit, though given their attacking players already too often feel like a collection of individuals rather than a cohesive unit, he probably wouldn't be the wisest choice.

Real remain the most realistic suitor in terms of the need, desire and ability to pull off his sensational capture, but it's still unlikely to come this summer given how reluctant PSG will be to part with him so soon after buying him.