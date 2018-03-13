Harry Kane Reportedly out Until May with Ankle Injury; World Cup in Jeopardy

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistMarch 13, 2018

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - MARCH 11: An injured Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur holds his ankle during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur at Vitality Stadium on March 10, 2018 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Harry Kane's 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign could be in jeopardy after the Tottenham Hotspur striker suffered an ankle ligament injury during a 4-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday.

Adrian Kajumba of the Daily Mirror reported Tuesday Kane has been ruled out "until May and faces a desperate battle to be fully fit" for this summer's tournament in Russia.

In terms of his club campaign, Kane is set to miss an FA Cup quarter-final against Swansea City, as well as league matches against Chelsea, Stoke City, leaders Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion.

An extended absence for Kane is a major blow for Spurs as the north London club fights to secure a top-four finish and qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League. The Lilywhites are third, a point ahead of Liverpool and leading rivals Chelsea by five points.

Yet manager Mauricio Pochettino's squad will surely miss a centre-forward who has netted 24 goals in England's top flight, making him the joint-most prolific marksman in the division.

In fairness, Spurs proved they can cope without Kane when he limped off against the Cherries after 35 minutes on Sunday. Heung-Min Son moved through the middle and bagged a brace.

The South Korean forward is enjoying an exceptional season, scoring 18 goals in all competitions. Son will now take on a bigger role, as will Fernando Llorente.

Meanwhile, England boss Gareth Southgate will hope Kane is back up to full speed by June.

