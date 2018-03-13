Harry Kane Reportedly out Until May with Ankle Injury; World Cup in Jeopardy

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Harry Kane's 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign could be in jeopardy after the Tottenham Hotspur striker suffered an ankle ligament injury during a 4-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday.

Adrian Kajumba of the Daily Mirror reported Tuesday Kane has been ruled out "until May and faces a desperate battle to be fully fit" for this summer's tournament in Russia.

In terms of his club campaign, Kane is set to miss an FA Cup quarter-final against Swansea City, as well as league matches against Chelsea, Stoke City, leaders Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion.

An extended absence for Kane is a major blow for Spurs as the north London club fights to secure a top-four finish and qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League. The Lilywhites are third, a point ahead of Liverpool and leading rivals Chelsea by five points.

Yet manager Mauricio Pochettino's squad will surely miss a centre-forward who has netted 24 goals in England's top flight, making him the joint-most prolific marksman in the division.

In fairness, Spurs proved they can cope without Kane when he limped off against the Cherries after 35 minutes on Sunday. Heung-Min Son moved through the middle and bagged a brace.

The South Korean forward is enjoying an exceptional season, scoring 18 goals in all competitions. Son will now take on a bigger role, as will Fernando Llorente.

Meanwhile, England boss Gareth Southgate will hope Kane is back up to full speed by June.