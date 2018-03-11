DeMarco Murray Rumors: Free-Agent RB to Meet with Lions

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Free-agent running back DeMarco Murray is reportedly set to meet with the Detroit Lions on Monday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news.

Murray, 30, rushed for 659 yards and six touchdowns in 2017. The Tennessee Titans released him earlier this month after two seasons with the team.

Last year was the first time Murray had not recorded 1,000 total yards from scrimmage since 2012. He missed one regular-season game and both of the Titans' postseason contests because of injury, and his 3.6 yards per carry matched a career worst.

"I feel very confident in myself. Excited for the future. Excited for my future. I know what type of player I am," Murray told reporters.

The Lions ranked as or among the worst rushing teams in football last season. Their 1,221 rushing yards were an NFL low, and their 3.4 yards-per-carry average tied the Arizona Cardinals for the worst in the league.

Detroit has not had a 1,000-yard rusher since Reggie Bush in 2013.