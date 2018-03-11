Asuka Confronts Charlotte After Fastlane Win; Points to WWE WrestleMania 34 Sign

Credit: WWE.com

The Empress of Tomorrow has apparently decided to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Live Women's Championship.

Asuka appeared at Fastlane after Flair defeated Ruby Riott to retain the women's title. The unbeaten star didn't say anything, but she pointed to a WrestleMania 34 sign, which was all she needed to do to make her intentions clear.

Asuka earned a world-title shot at WrestleMania 34 by virtue of winning the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match. A member of the Raw roster, she was seemingly set to wrestle Raw women's champion Alexa Bliss, but Asuka had the option of facing either title-holder.

The question now becomes whom Bliss will face in New Orleans on April 8. Ronda Rousey is already out of the equation, since she's teaming with Kurt Angle to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Nia Jax may be the most likely contender for the championship.