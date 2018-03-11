Darren Rovell Gets Owned by Mixtape Legend Hot Sauce in Hawks' 1-on-1 Challenge

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 12, 2018

NEW YORK - MARCH 26: Darren Rovell of CNBC presents a segment revealing the top 10 jersey sales made as part of the 10th anniversary of the NBA Store at the NBA Store on March 26, 2008 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2008 NBAE (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)
Ned Dishman/Getty Images

Darren Rovell briefly ditched his usual gig as ESPN's sports business reporter on Sunday to try winning a new set of tires in a promotion from the Atlanta Hawks

The goal was for Rovell to prevent streetball legend Philip Champion, best known as Hot Sauce, from scoring against him. 

The Hawks have had fans go up against Hot Sauce throughout this season. Prizes range from a $50 gift card if he doesn't score within the 24-second time limit to a new set of tires from Kumho Tire USA if Hot Sauce's opponent steals the ball. 

Rovell's defensive skills don't appear to have improved since he went up against New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis in 2016. 

The good news is Rovell still has his day job at ESPN. 

Related

    Hawks Lose to Bulls 129-123

    Atlanta Hawks logo
    Atlanta Hawks

    Hawks Lose to Bulls 129-123

    myajc
    via myajc

    Sleeper NBA Prospects to Watch During March Madness

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Sleeper NBA Prospects to Watch During March Madness

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Fresh NBA Power Rankings

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Fresh NBA Power Rankings

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Hawks Sign Jaylen Morris to Second 10-day Contract

    Atlanta Hawks logo
    Atlanta Hawks

    Hawks Sign Jaylen Morris to Second 10-day Contract

    myajc
    via myajc