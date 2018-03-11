Darren Rovell Gets Owned by Mixtape Legend Hot Sauce in Hawks' 1-on-1 Challenge

Ned Dishman/Getty Images

Darren Rovell briefly ditched his usual gig as ESPN's sports business reporter on Sunday to try winning a new set of tires in a promotion from the Atlanta Hawks.

The goal was for Rovell to prevent streetball legend Philip Champion, best known as Hot Sauce, from scoring against him.

The Hawks have had fans go up against Hot Sauce throughout this season. Prizes range from a $50 gift card if he doesn't score within the 24-second time limit to a new set of tires from Kumho Tire USA if Hot Sauce's opponent steals the ball.

Rovell's defensive skills don't appear to have improved since he went up against New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis in 2016.

The good news is Rovell still has his day job at ESPN.