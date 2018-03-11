Report: Jason Witten to Be Targeted as Fox TNF Analyst If Peyton Manning Passes

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 12, 2018

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten walks along the team bench area during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Despite Jason Witten's standing as the Dallas Cowboys' starting tight end, Fox Sports is reportedly looking at the 11-time Pro Bowler to serve as a television analyst. 

Per Michael McCarthy of Sporting News, Fox Sports wants Witten to be an analyst for Thursday Night Football in 2018 if Peyton Manning doesn't accept the network's offer. 

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

