Report: Jason Witten to Be Targeted as Fox TNF Analyst If Peyton Manning Passes

Despite Jason Witten's standing as the Dallas Cowboys' starting tight end, Fox Sports is reportedly looking at the 11-time Pro Bowler to serve as a television analyst.

Per Michael McCarthy of Sporting News, Fox Sports wants Witten to be an analyst for Thursday Night Football in 2018 if Peyton Manning doesn't accept the network's offer.

