Casey Hayward, Chargers Agree to Reported 3-Year, $36M Contract Extension

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to a contract extension with star cornerback Casey Hayward.

The team announced the agreement Sunday.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Hayward's new deal is for three years and up to $36 million, with $20 million guaranteed.

After spending the first four seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers, Hayward signed a three-year deal with the Chargers in March 2016.

He has more interceptions (11) in two seasons with the Chargers than he did in 51 games with the Packers (nine). He led the NFL with seven picks in 2016 and has been named to the All-Pro second team in each of the past two seasons.

Pro Football Focus named Hayward the NFL's best coverage defender for 2017 thanks to his allowing the lowest completion percentage to opposing quarterbacks (42.7) among full-time starters.



The Chargers just missed the playoffs last season with a 9-7 record. Defense was a strength for the team, as it allowed the third-fewest points in the league (272).

Hayward's presence in the secondary is an essential piece of the puzzle for Los Angeles. His signing was an easy choice for the team, given his high level of production over the past two seasons.