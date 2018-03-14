Mid-Spring Training Grades for MLB's High-Profile Acquisitions

10 of 10

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Giancarlo Stanton was at the center of the biggest move of the winter when the Marlins traded him to the New York Yankees in December.

In adding him, the Yankees added a guy who hit 59 homers in 2017 to an offense that produced an MLB-high 241 homers without him. They got a glimpse of what the extra power will look like when Stanton launched his first homer of the spring on March 10.

As far as positives go, that's pretty much it.

Stanton's .829 OPS confirms that he hasn't had a bad spring. But it comes with just a .259 average and .310 OBP. His approach hasn't been too sharp, as he's struck out nine times and walked only once.

The 28-year-old has also raised doubts about whether he's ready to add time in left field to his projected duties as a right fielder and designated hitter. He looked the part of a guy who hadn't played left field since he was in the minor leagues when he debuted there for the Yankees on March 8, as he had some problems with reads that resulted in base hits.

Call it a hunch, but the reigning National League MVP will probably prove that he's still an amazing baseball player in the long run. For now, though, he's leaving something to be desired.

Grade: C

Spring stats courtesy of MLB.com, and are current through March 13. Other stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs.