Jamie Carragher Apologises After Spitting on Fan's Daughter on Video

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has apologised after a video emerged showing him spitting out of his car window at a 14-year-old girl and her father.

Paul Byrne and Tom Davidson reported the story in the Mirror following Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday, and Carragher tweeted he had apologised personally:

Byrne and Davidson's report supplied criticism from the teenager's mother, who said she was "extremely angry and disappointed" with the 40-year-old.

The report also provided further quotes from Carragher about the incident: "It was a bit more than, 'Hiya Jamie, it was 2-1.' It went on for two or three times. I drove away at first, and it just continued. I lost my head. I shouldn’t have done it, but I was thinking what is a grown man doing, carrying on like that two or three times with his daughter in the car?"

Carragher had been at Old Trafford in his role as a Sky Sports pundit and saw his former side go 2-0 down in the first half after two Marcus Rashford goals.

An own goal by Eric Bailly gave Liverpool a chance of snatching a point from the clash and made for a tense finale.

But United eventually claimed all three points to strengthen their grip on second place in the Premier League.