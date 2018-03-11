Jamie Carragher Apologises After Spitting on Fan's Daughter on Video

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Jamie Carragher looks on before the UEFA Champions League group H match between Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium on November 1, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images)
Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has apologised after a video emerged showing him spitting out of his car window at a 14-year-old girl and her father.

Paul Byrne and Tom Davidson reported the story in the Mirror following Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday, and Carragher tweeted he had apologised personally:

Byrne and Davidson's report supplied criticism from the teenager's mother, who said she was "extremely angry and disappointed" with the 40-year-old.

The report also provided further quotes from Carragher about the incident: "It was a bit more than, 'Hiya Jamie, it was 2-1.' It went on for two or three times. I drove away at first, and it just continued. I lost my head. I shouldn’t have done it, but I was thinking what is a grown man doing, carrying on like that two or three times with his daughter in the car?"

Carragher had been at Old Trafford in his role as a Sky Sports pundit and saw his former side go 2-0 down in the first half after two Marcus Rashford goals.

An own goal by Eric Bailly gave Liverpool a chance of snatching a point from the clash and made for a tense finale.

But United eventually claimed all three points to strengthen their grip on second place in the Premier League. 

Related

    PAOK-AEK Game Abandoned as Greek League Sinks Even Lower

    World Football logo
    World Football

    PAOK-AEK Game Abandoned as Greek League Sinks Even Lower

    Ekathimerini
    via Ekathimerini

    Jamie Carragher Spits at Man Utd Fan in Shocking Video 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Jamie Carragher Spits at Man Utd Fan in Shocking Video 🎥

    via mirror

    72K: Atlanta Home Opener Draws MLS-Record Crowd

    World Football logo
    World Football

    72K: Atlanta Home Opener Draws MLS-Record Crowd

    MLSsoccer.com
    via MLSsoccer.com

    Chelsea Could Lose Kante to PSG

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Chelsea Could Lose Kante to PSG

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report