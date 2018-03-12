NFL Free Agent Signings: Assessing Most Notable Deals to Start Offseason

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Although we are on the verge of NFL free agency, there have been a few fortunate players who have already wrapped up where they will be playing in the immediate future.

For these players, there's no more wondering where they will play or whether they will play—they already know and can focus on getting acquainted with their new teams.

While there haven't been all that many deals struck ahead of the free-agency period's opening Wednesday, there are still a few notable players who could help teams in 2018.

Bengals Give Prove-It Deal to DL Baker

This time last year, defensive lineman Chris Baker was looked at as an underrated commodity in free agency.

He went on to sign a three-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but was released in February.

Over 15 games in 2017, Baker recorded just a half a sack.

With all of that in mind, the Cincinnati Bengals signed Baker to a one-year deal worth approximately $3 million, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

There were concerns about Baker's weight and effort during his time with the Bucs, but on his new one-year, prove-it deal, if Baker can find that motivation he had when he was with the Washington Redskins, he has the talent and ability to be the starting nose tackle in Cincinnati.

Bills Add Ivory to Backfield

Although he showed flashes with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team decided to let go of running back Chris Ivory in February.

Brought in on a three-year deal in 2016, Ivory never got going as the starter with the Jaguars, and with Leonard Fournette in town, the writing was on the wall.

However, Ivory was not on the market for long.

According to Rapoport, the Buffalo Bills added the veteran to their backfield on a two-year deal.

With fellow running back LeSean McCoy around, Ivory will likely be relegated to backup duties, but he is a different kind of runner than McCoy, so perhaps he can offer some assistance on short-yardage situations.

Ivory also returns to the AFC East, where he shone for the New York Jets between 2013 and 2015. Maybe returning to the division will get Ivory back on track.

Stunner: 49ers Ink Sherman

In what has been by far the standout signing ahead of free agency's opening, the San Francisco 49ers lured cornerback Richard Sherman to town, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Rapoport added that Sherman is headed to Levi's Stadium on a three-year, $39 million deal. However, the contract is a bit more complicated than a straight three-year deal, as Tom Pelissero of NFL Network outlined.

Earlier this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks released Sherman in the wake of a right Achilles injury and some "clean-up" surgery on his left Achilles.

Adding Sherman could pay huge dividends for the up-and-coming 49ers.

With quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback, the Niners were already looked at as a potential playoff team before adding Sherman to a defense that has its fair share of talent as is.

Sherman will also get to face against the Seahawks twice every year, so get ready for those revenge games.

The 49ers are not playing around—they look to be setting themselves up for a Super Bowl run in 2018.