Drew Brees Rumors: QB's Negotiation Window Revealed Amid Saints Contract Report

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Set to carry an $18 million cap number should a new deal not be struck, there's a sense of urgency for the New Orleans Saints to lock up quarterback Drew Brees before the start of the new NFL year Wednesday.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Saints and Brees' representatives were going "to try to hammer out what is potentially a short-term deal" (h/t Chris Wesseling).

However, on the eve of the legal tampering period, Brees and the Saints have still not agreed to any terms.



ProFootballTalk reported Friday that, despite previous stories that Brees would need to wait until his contract was voided on Wednesday to negotiate with teams, the quarterback can begin speaking with teams Monday.

Time is running out for Brees and the Saints, but based on the signal-caller's comments in the past, it's safe to say he wants to get this sorted.



It should also be noted no other teams have openly expressed interest in the 39-year-old quarterback.

Brees is coming off another fantastic campaign, during which he threw for 4,334 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His 72 percent pass-completion rate also set the league's single-season record.