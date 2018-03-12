Allen Robinson Rumors: 49ers, Redskins Linked After WR Isn't Franchise-Tagged

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Earlier this offseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars gave quarterback Blake Bortles a contract extension.

The same cannot be said for wide receiver Allen Robinson.

In fact, the Jaguars did not even use their franchise tag on Robinson.

Therefore, Robinson will become an unrestricted free agent and is free to sign anywhere he pleases.

Even though he's coming off a torn ACL in 2017, there will be no shortage of interest in the talented wide receiver.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens all have varying levels of interest in Robinson.

La Canfora reported that the Browns and Bears are "hot after him," while the Ravens and Panthers "have some interest but have cap constraints they are fighting against."



But there is a sixth team interested in Robinson's services—the Washington Redskins.

According to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, the Redskins will be interested in Robinson when free agency begins.

Robinson, when healthy, is one of the better wide receivers in the entire league.

If not for a torn ACL, the Jaguars, who are also interested in bringing Robinson back, might have pushed harder to bring him back.

It's safe to say that this free-agent process will be easy for Robinson as he'll get quite a sizeable contract thrown his way and the team that gets him will get a No. 1 wide receiver.



Robinson's free-agent "life" will end quickly.