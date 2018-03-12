Sam Bradford Rumors: Broncos Concerned About QB's Knee Entering Free Agency

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Heading into this offseason, one of the most glaring concerns on the Denver Broncos roster was the quarterback position.

Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch and Chad Kelly don't appear to be cutting it, so the Broncos are looking in other directions.

Owning the No. 5 overall pick, the draft could be an option, but Denver has also reportedly looked at the free-agent market.

However, one quarterback the Broncos don't appear to be interested in Sam Bradford, who most recently appeared in Week 5 of the 2017 season.

The reason the Broncos have a lack of interest in the former No. 1 overall pick is his oft-injured knee, according to Mike Klis of 9News.com.

Bradford injured and aggravated his knee injury in Weeks 1 and 5, respectively.

In November 2017, Bradford went in for a procedure on his left knee that, according to ESPN.com's Chris Mortensen, "removed several loose particles from Bradford's knee, cleaned up some ragged cartilage and smoothed out a bone spur."

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer even went as far as to refer to Bradford's knee as "degenerative" when speaking with reporters at the scouting combine.

It's looking unlikely Bradford will net a starting gig in 2018, but he could end up as a backup somewhere, including for the Vikings.