Le'Veon Bell Rumors: Latest on Contract Talks with Steelers After Franchise Tag

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

While it's no secret that Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell plans to play in 2018 despite being hit with the franchise tag, the perennial All-Pro and the team have continued talking in an effort to keep Bell in the Steel City long term.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Bell has said that he won't play for anything less than $14.5 million annually.

"We're not coming to a number we both agree on—they are too low, or I guess they feel I'm too high," Bell said. "I'm playing for strictly my value to the team. That's what I'm asking. I don't think I should settle for anything less than what I'm valued at."

As Fowler noted, Bell previously turned down an offer that would have paid him $42 million over the first three years, with an average of $13.3 million "over the life of the deal."

Bell would be an unrestricted free agent in 2019 should he and the Steelers not strike a deal.

Even though he will play in 2018 under the tag, Bell has also said he is unlikely to participate in training camp.

The saga is starting to take the shape of the Kirk Cousins and Washington Redskins ordeal.

During his career, Bell has been a huge part of the Steelers offense, so the team would be wise to perhaps meet his demands and keep him around for the foreseeable future.

Could 2018 be it for Bell and the Steelers?