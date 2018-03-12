Le'Veon Bell Rumors: Latest on Contract Talks with Steelers After Franchise Tag

Richard Janvrin@@RichardJanvrinFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2018

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 14: Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

While it's no secret that Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell plans to play in 2018 despite being hit with the franchise tag, the perennial All-Pro and the team have continued talking in an effort to keep Bell in the Steel City long term. 

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Bell has said that he won't play for anything less than $14.5 million annually.

"We're not coming to a number we both agree on—they are too low, or I guess they feel I'm too high," Bell said. "I'm playing for strictly my value to the team. That's what I'm asking. I don't think I should settle for anything less than what I'm valued at."

As Fowler noted, Bell previously turned down an offer that would have paid him $42 million over the first three years, with an average of $13.3 million "over the life of the deal."

Bell would be an unrestricted free agent in 2019 should he and the Steelers not strike a deal.

Even though he will play in 2018 under the tag, Bell has also said he is unlikely to participate in training camp.

The saga is starting to take the shape of the Kirk Cousins and Washington Redskins ordeal.

During his career, Bell has been a huge part of the Steelers offense, so the team would be wise to perhaps meet his demands and keep him around for the foreseeable future.

Could 2018 be it for Bell and the Steelers?

Related

    Miller's Post-Combine Big Board

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Miller's Post-Combine Big Board

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: AP Expected to Be Released by Cards

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: AP Expected to Be Released by Cards

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    'Vengeful' Sherman Wants Shot at Seahawks

    NFL logo
    NFL

    'Vengeful' Sherman Wants Shot at Seahawks

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Bills Interested in Bradford

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Bills Interested in Bradford

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report