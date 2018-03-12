Kirk Cousins Rumors: Latest on Vikings, Jets, Broncos, More Ahead of Free Agency

Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

The hottest free agent on the market this offseason is without a doubt quarterback Kirk Cousins, and multiple teams will seek out his services.

Spotrac estimates Cousins' market value near the $26 million a year mark. Cousins eclipsed 4,000 yards and 25 touchdowns for the third year in a row in 2017.

With the Washington Redskins trading for Alex Smith, it's time for Cousins to move on, and he even took to Twitter asking fans for advice for where to play in 2018 and beyond.

There are four teams that are favorites to land Cousins: the New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings. According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, the Jets, Cardinals, and Vikings are "putting together recruiting pitches along with video presentations."

Cousins is not expected to visit with any team.

Mike Klis of 9News Denver reported that the Broncos are also "very much in on" Cousins, too.

Each team presents a different opportunity from an overall team or money standpoint.

The one team that easily sticks out as the most favorable in terms of both money and the team itself is the Vikings. Monetarily, the Vikings have the cash to spend, coming into free agency with over $47 million in cap space, according to Over the Cap. Even if they were to give Cousins around $30 million a year, they'd still have some left to use on their draft class and maybe sign/extend a player or two more. The Vikings made it to the NFC Championship with Case Keenum at quarterback, but with Cousins, they may be a team that could dethrone the Philadelphia Eagles, even with Carson Wentz. Not to mention Cousins would go to a team with weapons like wide receivers Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, tight end Kyle Rudolph and running back Dalvin Cook—and that's before the draft. Who knows who else they could bring in?

This should be a fairly quick process for Cousins as these teams will be able to begin communicating with him on March 12.