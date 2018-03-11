Timo Werner: 'I'm Staying in Leipzig' Amid Manchester United, Liverpool Rumours

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner has committed his future to the Red Bulls, amid reported interest of Manchester United, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

As shared by the club's official Twitter account, he ruled out a summer move:

Per Goal's Seth Vertelney, both Premier League clubs, as well as Bayern and Real, were interested.

Per Vertelney, he previously told FourFourTwo he would like to play in the Premier League one day, but he needs to improve his level of English first: "Playing in the Premier League is a dream for me. I would like to play for two or three clubs, and Manchester United are one of those clubs. But probably not in the next few years—later, when my English is a little bit better! I’m very comfortable at RB Leipzig, though."

The 22-year-old has scored 10 Bundesliga goals this season, to go with three in the UEFA Champions League and three in the UEFA Europa League. Here are some of his highlights, as part of a short profile:

The Stuttgart product joined RB in 2016 and became a full Germany international a year later. He's arguably been at his best on the international stage, winning the Golden Boot at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup.

Leipzig's rise in German football has been meteoric, backed by the deep pockets of Red Bull. The club are battling for a spot in next year's Champions League and figure to be a regular part of Europe's top competition for years to come.

RB will already lose star midfielder Naby Keita to Liverpool in the summer, so they'll work hard to keep Werner and their other top talents at the club for now.