Chelsea Transfer News: PSG Target N'Golo Kante in Latest Rumours

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly made Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante one of their key summer targets as they look to replace 35-year-old Thiago Motta.

According to Canal+ (via Goal), Monaco's Fabinho is also a target for the French giants, but Kante is a "top priority."

It is highly unlikely Chelsea will be open to letting the Frenchman go as he is one of the key members of the Blues squad.

Kante, 26, only moved to Stamford Bridge in July 2016 from Leicester City. He won the PFA Player of the Year Award last term as Chelsea won the Premier League, an indication of just how influential he can be from the middle of the park.

He has not been quite as good in 2017-18, but then, neither have Chelsea as a team.

His remarkable ability to interrupt opposition attacks still remains, though, and it is no surprise PSG have made him a key target. He would be a very fine addition to their squad.

The Ligue 1 outfit have the financial clout to make a very attractive offer to Chelsea for Kante.

But given the France international has a contract with Chelsea to 2021, the west London outfit will not be easily tempted.

PSG's best chance of signing Kante would likely be if they could convince him to try to force his way out of Chelsea.

That does not seem a hugely likely scenario. It was recently reported Kante is not very interested in returning to Ligue 1, per Simon Johnson of the London Evening Standard.

Chelsea may, though, miss out on qualifying for the UEFA Champions League next season as they currently sit fifth in the Premier League.

If that is the case at the end of 2017-18, then Kante may yet be more open to the idea of a switch to PSG.