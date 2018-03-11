Manchester City Transfer News: Lautaro Martinez Targeted in Latest Rumours

JUAN MABROMATA/Getty Images

Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Racing striker Lautaro Martinez, who is set to leave his club at the end of the season.

Pep Guardiola's side are just one of several clubs interested, with Real, Atletico Madrid, AC and Inter Milan also admirers, according to Steve Millar at the Sunday Express.

The 20-year-old is enjoying an eye-catching season in Argentina. Football Talent Scout show how impressive he has been:

The youngster may also be about to get the chance to impress for his country in international friendlies against Italy and Spain in March. Sergio Aguero has said he will be out for two weeks with a knee problem, which could open the door for Martinez, according to journalist Daniel Edwards:

Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli has said he has been following the youngster, per football writer Roy Nemer:

Martinez's agent, Rolando Zarate, has said that the striker will join Inter and that a deal is almost complete, according to TyC Sports (h/t ESPN FC's Ben Gladwell).

"The departure of Lautaro to Inter is 99 percent done. Just the medical and some paperwork needs to be done," he said.

"It's impossible that he will stay for the second half of the season. That has never been up for discussion. All that has been agreed is that he would play in the first half of the Copa Libertadores since he will be moving in June, when Inter want him.



"Inter want to form an attack with Mauro Icardi and Martinez. They are not going to accept leaving him in Argentina for six more months when they've paid $30 million for him."

Martinez's agent has also said he turned down Real Madrid in favour of a move to Inter as he believes he will see more game time at the San Siro, per Goal's Chris Burton.

It seems as if Manchester City's interest in Martinez may have come too late and a move to Inter is close. The striker clearly wants regular game time, which he would find difficult at City with Aguero and Gabriel Jesus already in the squad.