Crufts Dog Show Results 2018: Sunday Winners, Top Photos and Reaction

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

The 2018 Crufts Dog Show reached its conclusion on Sunday with the whippet Collooney Tartan Tease winning the prestigious Best in Show title at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham.

The two-and-a-half-year-old made it to Sunday's final after winning the hound group on Friday and saw off some stiff competition to lift the trophy.

Here's a look at all Sunday's winners.

Best in Show

Winner: Collooney Tartan Tease (whippet)

Reserve: Kanix Chilli (pointer)

Gundog Group

Winner: Kanix Chilli (pointer)

Reserve: Veratey Vincenzo At Cassom (cocker spaniel)

Third: Castlerock Simply Magic (flat-coated retriever)

Fourth: Copper's War of Roses (Irish setter)

Sunday Recap

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Sunday's action saw the gundog group judged, with the pointer Kanix Chilli scooping top spot, as shown by Crufts:

The win allowed Chilli a spot in the final along with the other six group winners as they faced off in a bid to nab the ultimate prize.

The pointer ensured it was a memorable day by being named as the reserve Best in Show, behind Collooney Tartan Tease. Crufts captured the moment the champion was crowned:

The competition has enjoyed yet another successful year with 21,000 dogs attending the event. The group winners were all on show on Sunday, with Nanya the Newfoundland having won plenty of admirers after claiming victory in the working group on Thursday.

Channel 4 showed the three-year-old during the judging process:

Saturday was also full of action as the Akita Stecal's Love at First Sight won the utility group and the papillon Expana's Sea Dragon Conqueror claimed top spot in the toy group. Crufts offered a highlight of the day's action:

Channel 4 host Clare Balding also shared her favourites:

However, the competition was won by the youngest of all seven finalists, as the whippet claimed the Keddell Memorial Trophy.