Crufts Dog Show Results 2018: Sunday Winners, Top Photos and Reaction

Crufts Dog Show Results 2018: Sunday Winners, Top Photos and ReactionMarch 11, 2018
The 2018 Crufts Dog Show reached its conclusion on Sunday with the whippet Collooney Tartan Tease winning the prestigious Best in Show title at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham.
The two-and-a-half-year-old made it to Sunday's final after winning the hound group on Friday and saw off some stiff competition to lift the trophy.
Here's a look at all Sunday's winners.
Best in Show
Winner: Collooney Tartan Tease (whippet)
Reserve: Kanix Chilli (pointer)
Gundog Group
Winner: Kanix Chilli (pointer)
Reserve: Veratey Vincenzo At Cassom (cocker spaniel)
Third: Castlerock Simply Magic (flat-coated retriever)
Fourth: Copper's War of Roses (Irish setter)
Sunday Recap
Sunday's action saw the gundog group judged, with the pointer Kanix Chilli scooping top spot, as shown by Crufts:
Crufts @Crufts
The last of our breed groups to go through to the Crufts Best in Show final are the Gundogs! And the winner is... #Crufts https://t.co/0zj0N08h2C
The win allowed Chilli a spot in the final along with the other six group winners as they faced off in a bid to nab the ultimate prize.
The pointer ensured it was a memorable day by being named as the reserve Best in Show, behind Collooney Tartan Tease. Crufts captured the moment the champion was crowned:
Crufts @Crufts
They entered in their 1000's but there could only be one winner! Crufts Best in Show 2018 goes to... #Crufts https://t.co/dgBle96YXL
The competition has enjoyed yet another successful year with 21,000 dogs attending the event. The group winners were all on show on Sunday, with Nanya the Newfoundland having won plenty of admirers after claiming victory in the working group on Thursday.
Channel 4 showed the three-year-old during the judging process:
Channel 4 @Channel4
We wish we could look this dignified when we were getting a check up. #Crufts2018 #Crufts https://t.co/3v8mJDvOHb
Saturday was also full of action as the Akita Stecal's Love at First Sight won the utility group and the papillon Expana's Sea Dragon Conqueror claimed top spot in the toy group. Crufts offered a highlight of the day's action:
Crufts @Crufts
Day 3 at #Crufts2018 was our biggest day yet! Check out our favourite moments from Super Saturday! https://t.co/YS8Pqq51g1
Channel 4 host Clare Balding also shared her favourites:
However, the competition was won by the youngest of all seven finalists, as the whippet claimed the Keddell Memorial Trophy.
Do's and Don'ts for Making Your Tourney Picks