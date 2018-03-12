NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on LeBron James, Isaiah Thomas and David Fizdale

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

This has not been the best regular season for LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, there is still time for this team to turn it around and assert themselves in the NBA playoffs.

The Cavaliers appear to be no better than a No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, and they could sink two or three spots lower before the end of the season.

If James comes up big in the postseason, it would not be a surprise to see them get the best of the Toronto Raptors or the Boston Celtics and get to the NBA Finals once again.

But the chances are more likely that the Cavs will struggle, and once the offseason hits, James will have a decision to make. Will he stay in Cleveland, or will he leave his hometown team once again?

That's a decision that will almost certainly be made with less fanfare than when James opted to leave Cleveland and sign with the Miami Heat in 2010.

According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, James is considering four teams. He will either sign another deal with the Cavaliers, or go to the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets or the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Lakers are one of the league's premier franchises, and James signing with them would almost certainly accelerate their development. The Rockets have a sensational team, and the combination of James Harden, Chris Paul and James would raise this team's profile dramatically.

The Sixers are on the rise, but they appear to have too far to go before they are ready to become true contenders.

If James were to sign with the Lakers or stay in Cleveland, he may have to readjust his thinking on a couple of key fronts.

Isaiah Thomas was traded by the Cavs to the Lakers shortly after he came back from a hip injury this season, as his trade from Boston to Cleveland did not work out.

James was not happy about the trade that sent Kyrie Irving to Boston and brought Thomas, according to Dave McMenamin and Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com. There were several issues, and the fact that Thomas was not healthy, could not work with the team in training camp and lacked great defensive ability were all negative factors.

If James were to sign with the Lakers, there would be a need for some repair in the relationship with Thomas.

The ESPN report also indicated that James was unhappy with the return the Cavs received for Irving once the news of Thomas' hip injury was revealed. He thought Cavs' management did not handle the situation adequately, and that could make it difficult for him to remain with the Cavaliers.

On the coaching front, the Phoenix Suns want former Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale to become their next head coach and replace interim boss Jay Triano, according to Mitch Lawrence of The Sporting News, who cited league sources.

It's said Fizdale is also a target for the Lakers, and a deal could help in the pursuit of James, who thinks highly of the coach following their time together with the Miami Heat.