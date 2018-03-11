Premier League Results: 2018 EPL Week 30 Scores, Table and Top Sunday Scorers

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur moved back into third place in the Premier League table after a 4-1 win at Bournemouth on Sunday.

Heung-Min Son scored twice for Spurs, but it was not all good news as Mauricio Pochettino's side saw top scorer Harry Kane limp off with an ankle injury.

Earlier in the day, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan were both on target for Arsenal as they comfortably beat Watford at the Emirates Stadium.

Here's a look at Sunday's results, the updated table and a recap of the best of the action.

Sunday's Premier League Results

Arsenal 3-0 Watford

Bournemouth 1-4 Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League Standings (Goal Difference)

1. Manchester City 78 (63)

2. Manchester United 65 (35)

3. Tottenham Hotspur 61 (34)

4. Liverpool 60 (34)

5. Chelsea 56 (25)

6. Arsenal 48 (14)

7. Burnley 43 (1)

8. Leicester City 40 (2)

9. Everton 37 (-14)

10. Watford 36 (-11)

11. Brighton & Hove Albion 34 (-12)

12. Bournemouth 33 (-13)

13. Newcastle United 32 (-10)

14. Swansea City 31 (-17)

15. Huddersfield Town 31 (-25)

16. West Ham United 30 (-21)

17. Southampton 28 (-15)

18. Crystal Palace 27 (-20)

19. Stoke City 27 (-26)

20. West Bromwich Albion 20 (-24)

Premier League Top Scorers

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 24

Harry Kane, Tottenham: 24

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 21

Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 15

Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United: 14

Jamie Vardy, Leicester: 14

Sunday Recap

Bournemouth started brightly and might have opened the scoring after just four minutes at the Vitality Stadium. A quick break saw Lys Mousset square for Junior Stanislas, who managed to beat Hugo Lloris but hit the crossbar.

Stanislas was quick to make amends as he chested the ball down and fired home just three minutes later after good work from Adam Smith. ESPN FC's Dan Kilpatrick said Spurs were suffering a European hangover:

There was more misery for Spurs to follow as Kane departed with an ankle injury after half an hour. Pochettino said there was possible ligament damage, per Sky Sports' Lyall Thomas:

Erik Lamela replaced the England international, and within minutes Spurs were level. Serge Aurier crossed for Dele Alli, and he bundled the ball home from close range. Opta noted how Alli now has at least 10 goals in each of his last three seasons:

Alli then turned creator in the second half, crossing for Son to volley the ball into the ground and past goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

Sports journalist Ben Pearce explained how Spurs had turned it around:

Son grabbed this second late on as he put the finishing touch to a quick break. Christian Eriksen won possession in his own half and then sent Son racing clear on goal. The South Korean showed real composure to calmly round the goalkeeper and fire home.

Aurier then finished Bournemouth off after Begovic could only parry Kieran Trippier's cross into his path as the visitors leapfrogged Liverpool in the table.

It's a morale-boosting win for Spurs after their exit from the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. However, the injury to Kane is a real worry, and they will be hoping it is not too serious.

Arsenal's mini-revival continued as they followed up their Europa League victory over AC Milan with another win. However, the Arsenal supporters made their feelings known by staying away, per football correspondent Sam Cunningham:

Shkodran Mustafi gave the hosts an early lead as he found himself unmarked at the far post and headed home Mesut Ozil's free-kick. It was a record assist for the German:

Arsenal continued to have the better of the first half but could not add to their lead, and Watford looked bright after the break. However, the Gunners managed to double their lead on the hour mark, which ended the match as a contest.

Mkhitaryan surged forwards before slipping the ball to Aubameyang. The striker then rounded goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis and tucked the ball into an empty net.

Watford had a glorious chance to pull one back almost immediately from the penalty spot after Roberto Pereyra was fouled. Troy Deeney stepped up, but his kick was poor and allowed Petr Cech to make the save.

It was a first penalty save in Arsenal colours for Cech and a rare miss from the spot by Deeney, per Sky Sports Statto:

Opta also noted how it was another landmark for Cech:

Mkhitaryan then added the third with a low shot after a pass from Aubameyang. It's a first Premier League win since early February for Arsenal although they remain 12 points off Liverpool in fourth place.