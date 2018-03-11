EPL Table: 2018 Week 30 Standings After Sunday's Premier League Scores

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Arsenal downed Watford 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday to complete a satisfying week and slightly ease the pressure on manager Arsene Wenger following their recent travails.

The win moved the Gunners onto 48 points and saw them gain a little ground on the top four after Liverpool's loss to Manchester United on Saturday.

But they could make no gains on Tottenham Hotspur, who beat Bournemouth 4-1 at the Vitality Stadium in Sunday's second game.

Spurs are up into third in the latest standings in the English top flight following Sunday's two matches.

Arsenal produced a fine performance to down Watford, and those home fans who made the trip to the Emirates would likely have been delighted to see their two key January signings, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, get on the scoresheet.

Per Mattias Karen of ESPN FC, a number of the Emirates faithful stayed away, seemingly put off by Arsenal's poor recent form in the Premier League.

Before Sunday, the Gunners had lost their last three league games on the bounce.

But they followed up a very accomplished UEFA Europa League defeat of AC Milan on Thursday with another good display against the Hornets.

Shkodran Mustafi gave the hosts the lead in north London with a powerful header after just eight minutes.

Aubameyang then rounded Watford stopper Orestis Karnezis and clipped into the net in the 59th minute. Deeney had a chance to get Watford back in the game from the penalty spot only to see Petr Cech save his attempt.

Mkhitaryan swept home Arsenal's third with 13 minutes remaining to put the game to bed and seal the Gunners' first league win since February 3.

Spurs were stunned by a fast start from Bournemouth and went behind in the seventh minute to Junior Stanislas's low drive.

Tottenham then suffered further woes when Harry Kane was forced off the pitch due to an ankle injury just after the half-hour mark.

Soon after the forward's departure, Dele Alli drew Spurs level as he steered a confident finish into the net from a fine cross by Serge Aurier.

Son Heung-min completed the Spurs turnaround when he scuffed a messy finish past Asmir Begovic just after the hour, and the South Korean netted a second three minutes from time when he finished a breakaway.

A mistake from Begovic then handed Aurier the fourth goal on a plate in stoppage time to add further gloss to the result, arguably a harsh drubbing for Bournemouth.