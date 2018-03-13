Barcelona vs. Chelsea: Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL Match

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Chelsea produced an impressive performance to draw 1-1 with Barcelona at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie.

They will need to be even better in the second leg on Wednesday at the Camp Nou if they are to get another positive result and qualify for the quarter-finals.

Antonio Conte's side got back to winning ways with a defeat of Crystal Palace on Saturday after back-to-back losses, but they will be coming up against a Barca outfit who have not lost a home fixture since the Spanish Super Cup in August.



Date: Wednesday, March 14

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT, 3:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 2 (UK), Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport, Fox Sports Go

Preview

Conte has called on his side to "show great resilience" against Barca and reproduce the "almost perfect" performance from the opening leg, per Jack Rosser in the Evening Standard.

Had it not been for Andreas Christensen's mistake that led to Lionel Messi's 75th-minute equaliser, Chelsea could have taken a lead to the Camp Nou.

Despite the disappointment of conceding, Chelsea do know they have the capability to largely neutralise Barcelona's phenomenal attack.

However, they will need to produce a superb defensive display to keep out Messi, Luis Suarez et al on their home ground.

Keeping a clean sheet could be Chelsea's best chance of advancing, as goals will likely be hard to come by.

Barca, though, are prolific goalscorers, particularly at home where they have netted 38 times in 13 La Liga games this term while conceding just six.

As noted by Match of the Day's Gary Lineker and Frank Lampard, Chelsea have been inconsistent of late:

They cannot afford to have an off day at the Camp Nou otherwise their Champions League campaign will come to an end.

Given the Blues lie fifth in the Premier League and are in danger of not qualifying for next season's Champions League, that would be a huge disappointment.

Barca have not got past the quarter-finals of Europe's premier club competition in either of the last two seasons.

However, the La Liga leaders' current form suggests they will have hopes of going all the way this season. But they will not underestimate Chelsea considering how close they came to losing at Stamford Bridge.

The first goal will be crucial and Barca's attacking prowess and home advantage points to them being the side most likely to open the scoring.