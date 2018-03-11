Sergio Aguero Tweets He's out 'Approximately 2 Weeks' Due to Knee Injury

Sergio Aguero Tweets He's out 'Approximately 2 Weeks' Due to Knee InjuryMarch 11, 2018
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has said on Twitter that he will be out of action for approximately two weeks due to a knee injury.
Sergio Kun Aguero @aguerosergiokun
During yesterday's training I had a discomfort on my left knee. The club's doctors told me I'll be back with the team in approximately two weeks. Now it's time for a full recovery!
The injury will rule the Argentinian out of Monday's Premier League clash with Stoke City, although Gabriel Jesus is fit again and should replace him up front.
After Monday's game, City are not in action again until Saturday, March 31 when they travel to Goodison Park to take on Everton. Aguero should be fit for that game, although he may be forced out of Argentina's upcoming international friendlies.
Jorge Sampaoli's side take on Italy at the Etihad Stadium on Friday and then face Spain in Madrid four days later as they continue their preparations for the FIFA 2018 World Cup.
Goal's Sam Lee does not expect Aguero to face Italy:
Sam Lee @Sammy_Goal
Aguero confirms his knee injury. Out of the Stoke game but due to City’s sparse fixture list he’s not in too much danger of missing any other club games (although probably won’t feature for Argentina at the Etihad) https://t.co/haQUGt8OUV
The international break means Aguero's injury seems to have come at a good time for Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's side also welcomed back Jesus from a lengthy lay-off due to knee trouble in the Carabao Cup final win over Arsenal.
Jesus scored his first goal since his comeback on his last outing, in the 2-1 Champions League second leg defeat against Basel. The goal was his first in any competition since November and takes his tally to the season to 11 in all competitions.
The Brazilian has said he is still playing with fear of being injured again, per sports journalist Andy Hampson:
Andy Hampson @andyhampson
Gabriel Jesus: When you are in the game, without wanting it, you end up thinking about the previous game where you got injured, you have a bit of fear. But, as you are playing more and more, you are going to get that fear away and play your football #MCFC
The 20-year-old should start for City at Stoke as the club aim to take another step towards the Premier League title. A victory would move them 16 points clear of Manchester United with just eight games remaining.
Aguero is a tough act to follow as he has once again been in superb goalscoring form. He has 30 goals for the season in all competitions and 21 in the Premier League.
Opta show how important he has been to the club in 2018:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
10 - Only Sergio Aguero (18) and Kevin De Bruyne (11) have been involved in more goals for Manchester City in all competitions in 2018 than Bernardo Silva (10 - five goals, five assists). Sneaky. https://t.co/dJrhBS89c7
City may not be too disappointed to see Aguero have an enforced rest as they gear up for the business end of the season. The team already look to have the Premier League wrapped up but will be hoping for glory in Europe, too, having already booked their place in the quarter-finals.
