Sergio Aguero Tweets He's out 'Approximately 2 Weeks' Due to Knee Injury

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has said on Twitter that he will be out of action for approximately two weeks due to a knee injury.

The injury will rule the Argentinian out of Monday's Premier League clash with Stoke City, although Gabriel Jesus is fit again and should replace him up front.

After Monday's game, City are not in action again until Saturday, March 31 when they travel to Goodison Park to take on Everton. Aguero should be fit for that game, although he may be forced out of Argentina's upcoming international friendlies.

Jorge Sampaoli's side take on Italy at the Etihad Stadium on Friday and then face Spain in Madrid four days later as they continue their preparations for the FIFA 2018 World Cup.

The international break means Aguero's injury seems to have come at a good time for Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's side also welcomed back Jesus from a lengthy lay-off due to knee trouble in the Carabao Cup final win over Arsenal.

Jesus scored his first goal since his comeback on his last outing, in the 2-1 Champions League second leg defeat against Basel. The goal was his first in any competition since November and takes his tally to the season to 11 in all competitions.

The 20-year-old should start for City at Stoke as the club aim to take another step towards the Premier League title. A victory would move them 16 points clear of Manchester United with just eight games remaining.

Aguero is a tough act to follow as he has once again been in superb goalscoring form. He has 30 goals for the season in all competitions and 21 in the Premier League.

City may not be too disappointed to see Aguero have an enforced rest as they gear up for the business end of the season. The team already look to have the Premier League wrapped up but will be hoping for glory in Europe, too, having already booked their place in the quarter-finals.