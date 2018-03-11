Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Daley Blind, Justin Kluivert Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Manchester United are planning an ambitious swoop for Ajax starlet Justin Kluivert, using defender Daley Blind as bait to move ahead of Barcelona in the race for the winger's signature.

That's according to Steve Bates of the Sunday People (h/t the Sunday Mirror, via Metro). Blind has made just five Premier League appearances this season, and his time with the club appears to be coming to an end.

The Catalans are also said to be interested in the 18-year-old, but United boss Jose Mourinho hopes offering Blind could sway the Amsterdammers to deal with the Red Devils instead.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

The 28-year-old moved to Old Trafford from Ajax in 2014, making the switch after a good showing at the FIFA World Cup. He was a favourite of Louis van Gaal during his time in charge of the Netherlands, so it made sense for Blind to follow him to United.

Blind has been a solid performer for the club, but he never stood out as a star or a building block. His versatility gives him value as a depth piece, but he has even more value on the open market, where other clubs could be willing to make him a starter.

Kluivert is the latest in a long line of prodigious Dutch attacking talents, and it's easy to see why clubs are interested. As the son of Patrick Kluivert, the legendary former Barcelona man, he displays many of the qualities that made his father such a feared striker.

The teenager's development has been steady, leading to impressive stat lines like the following from Football-Oranje.com:

The outlet's question has already been answered; Kluivert has since been called up to the senior Netherlands team.

Any investment in Kluivert would be based on his upside, as the winger is still a raw player. His production has lagged behind his immense promise, and he has scored just six goals in the Eredivisie this season.

Here's a look at what he can do:

While United should keep a close eye on the young talent with a view to trying to bring him to Old Trafford, it's hard to see how Blind could give them a leg up. Ajax are built on talent development and have a strict wage structure that only has room for younger players―Blind does not fit their philosophy any longer, and his wage demands would surely far outweigh what the club could offer.

The player would also likely have no interest in a return. Blind will undoubtedly have other options, including the likes of AS Roma, who expressed an interest in January, per Roma 24 (h/t Joe Short of the Daily Express).