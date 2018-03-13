NFL Free Agency 2018: Buying or Selling Latest Legal Tampering Rumors

0 of 5

Elsa/Getty Images

If the Cleveland Browns' full-on assault on the trade market days before the legal-tampering period wasn't a sign, the floodgates opening Monday and the ensuing wave of rumor-mill material confirmed it: The 2018 NFL free-agency period is a going to be a wild ride.

Those Browns created an appetizer of sorts for fans by acquiring Jarvis Landry, Tyrod Taylor and Damarious Randall, to name a few, while also throwing up the white flag on prospects like Danny Shelton and DeShone Kizer.

The main course, of course, started with the legal-tampering period Monday. With potential franchise quarterbacks such as Kirk Cousins, AJ McCarron, Sam Bradford and more playing the market, the early offerings from the rumor mill were noteworthy. And that doesn't even cover other big names such as Jimmy Graham and Allen Robinson.

Teams and players can't officially come to agreements on deals until 4 p.m. ET. In the interim, let's take a look at the biggest rumors making the rounds below and assign verdicts to each in an effort to cut through the noise at a time when players, their representatives and teams put out rumblings as 32 franchise try to outmaneuver each other in the quest for improvement via the open market.