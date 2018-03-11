Real Madrid Transfer News: Karlo Letica's Agent Discusses Latest Rumours

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/Getty Images

Hajduk Split goalkeeper Karlo Letica's agent, Sinisa Soso, has responded to speculation that Real Madrid are keen on bringing the 21-year-old to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer.

He told Marca: "Have I spoken to Real Madrid? I can only say that many European clubs have called our agency. We are only in March and there are two months until the end of the season. Karlo is in no hurry, he's playing with Hajduk regularly and that's important. When we think about his future, his development and his career are our main priorities."

Real Madrid are considering Letica as a possible alternative to Thibaut Courtois and David De Gea, according to Marca's Jose Felix Diaz and Sarah Salahpour (h/t Nathan Salt of MailOnline).

Letica seems a surprise choice to replace Keylor Navas at Real Madrid. ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan explained why:

However, the 21-year-old may have been inspired by the rumours. He scored a 95th-minute winner for Hajduk Split in a 3-2 win over Istra on the same day as he appeared on the front page of Marca:

Real Madrid do appear keen to bring in a new goalkeeper. They were heavily linked with a move for Kepa Arrizabalaga in January before he signed a contract extension with Athletic Bilbao.

Per Goal's Jamie Smith, Kepa explained why he opted to stay: "I considered that the best thing for me was to remain at Athletic for a long time."

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Navas is a reliable goalkeeper but is not considered one of Europe's very finest. He turned 31 in December and is also not a viable long-term option for Real Madrid.

It seems unlikely Real Madrid would be willing to throw a young and inexperienced goalkeeper such as Letica straight into their starting lineup. However, they may be considering bringing him in as back-up to Navas and to see if he has what it takes to replace the Costa Rican when the time comes.