Giants Rumors: Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie to Be Released to Save $6.5M

The New York Giants reportedly will release cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie in order to shave $6.5 million off their books, according to Adam Schefter and Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

On Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL.com reported the Giants had asked Rodgers-Cromartie to take a significant pay cut to remain with the team, adding that the sides were far apart on any agreement. They apparently were far enough apart that the Giants decided to release the 10-year veteran.

