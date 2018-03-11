Giants Rumors: Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie to Be Released to Save $6.5M

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2018

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 01: Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie #41 of the New York Giants looks on during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. The Bucs defeated the Giants 25-23. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The New York Giants reportedly will release cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie in order to shave $6.5 million off their books, according to Adam Schefter and Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

On Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL.com reported the Giants had asked Rodgers-Cromartie to take a significant pay cut to remain with the team, adding that the sides were far apart on any agreement. They apparently were far enough apart that the Giants decided to release the 10-year veteran.

                                                           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

