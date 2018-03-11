Report: Billionaire Michael Rubin 'Considered a Serious Bidder' for Panthers

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Billionaire Michael Rubin, who owns a stake in the Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils and Crystal Palace, has emerged as a serious contender to buy the Carolina Panthers, according to Darren Rovell of ESPN.com.

Per that report, "Rubin joins hedge fund billionaire David Tepper and debt collector Ben Navarro as the others competing for the Panthers."

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, meanwhile, reported that there were six to eight "viable bidders" for the organization.

As for Rubin, Rick Rothacker and Katherine Peralta of the Charlotte Observer reported that he could bring in a partner for his potential bid to buy the Panthers. And his ownership of Fanatics, which runs the NFL's online store, isn't seen as an impediment or potential conflict of interest.

"I don’t think there would be any issue in approving Michael, and he would be a welcome partner," a source told Rothacker and Peralta.

Rovell reported that "Rubin, who is worth $3 billion according to Forbes, is more familiar to NFL owners and has already been embraced by many of them over the years."

The Panthers are expected to be sold for a price in the range of $2 million to $2.3 million.

Rovell added that "Rubin would certainly be a hands-on, players type of owner. His youth and engaging personality is one of the reasons why he has grown close to players, including 76ers [center] Joel Embiid."

"Michael is part of the next generation of where sports and business is going," a source added, per Rothacker and Peralta.

Jerry Richardson is putting the Panthers up for sale after being accused of sexual harassment and directing a racist slur at a scout, per Jon Wertheim and Viv Bernstein of SI.com. Per that report, Richardson reached confidential settlements with his accusers in exchange for non-disclosure clauses regarding any harassment.