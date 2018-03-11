Petr Cech Earns 200th Premier League Clean Sheet in Arsenal Win over Watford

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Petr Cech earned his 200th Premier League clean sheet the hard way on Sunday, stopping a penalty in Arsenal's 3-0 win over Watford.

Shkodran Mustafi gave the Gunners an early lead, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doubled the advantage after the break. Cech saved Troy Deeney's penalty to preserve his clean sheet and earn the win. Henrikh Mkhitaryan put the final score on the board.

Here's a look at the team sheet, via John Cross of the Mirror:

The Gunners came out firing, earning an early chance after Mesut Ozil played in Aubameyang. The speedster couldn't work the ball past Orestis Karnezis, however.

Just minutes later, the goalkeeper was beaten. Mustafi got away from his man to nod home a free-kick from Ozil, scoring the Gunners' 1000th Premier League home goal, per sports writer Chris Wheatley:

Cech had to make his first save to deny Abdoulaye Doucoure, as Arsenal's defence went to sleep, but the better chances fell on the other end, where Aubameyang almost doubled the lead.

Alex Iwobi fired a shot over the bar, while Roberto Pereyra wasted a golden opportunity, missing from a rebound after Cech couldn't clear the initial effort.

Karnezis produced a wonder save on Ozil before the pace of the contest finally dropped, although the visitors would earn two more chances. Rob Holding nearly worked the ball into his own net, and Cech kept out Richarlison's header to end the half.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Granit Xhaka worked the stopper early in the second half, but Watford had the better of play, as they chased an equaliser.

They would suffer a major setback just before the hour mark, however, as Mkhitaryan played a lovely pass into the path of Aubameyang, who rounded the goalkeeper before slotting home.

Per Wheatley, he's finding his stride:

Just minutes after the goal, Ainsley Maitland-Niles brought down Pereyra inside the box, giving away a penalty. Deeney's strike was far too central, however, and Cech made a good adjustment to punch the ball away.

The miss took any momentum Watford had away, and the Gunners cruised to the finish line. Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan would link up once more for a third goal, with the Armenian putting the ball away.

Danny Welbeck also had a chance to add to the score, but Karnezis was on point to save his well-struck shot.

Arsenal's next outing will be at home against AC Milan in the UEFA Europa League, while Watford visit Liverpool.